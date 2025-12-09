Law No. 198 of 2014 represents a landmark legislative framework governing the ownership, management, and exploitation of mineral wealth in the Arab Republic of Egypt. Issued to modernize and consolidate prior legislation, the Mineral Resources Law establishes comprehensive rules for the exploration, exploitation, and regulation of mineral resources, quarries, and salt pans, reinforcing the State's role in safeguarding national natural wealth while promoting sustainable development.

The promulgation of law no. 198 of 2014 came in response to the need for clearer governance of mining activities and more effective institutional oversight. The law affirms that mineral resources are the property of the people and obliges the State to ensure their optimal utilization. It also defines the powers and responsibilities of the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority, granting it exclusive technical supervision over mining activities and related operations across Egyptian territory.

Given the technical and legal complexity of the Mineral Resources Law, the availability of an accurate translation of law no. 198 of 2014 is essential for investors, legal practitioners, and international stakeholders. An authoritative translation of the Mineral Resources Law enables non-Arabic speakers to understand licensing procedures, financial obligations, environmental protections, and penalties, ensuring transparency and compliance with Egyptian regulations.

The english version of the Mineral Resources Law plays a particularly important role in facilitating foreign investment in the mining and quarrying sectors. By providing clear access to the law's provisions on exploration licenses, exploitation agreements, royalties, and community development contributions, the translation bridges the gap between domestic legislation and international mining standards.

This translation of the Mineral Resources Law is intended as a reference tool that reflects the structure, terminology, and legal intent of the original Arabic text. It serves as a practical guide for understanding the rights, obligations, and regulatory framework established under law no. 198 of 2014, supporting informed decision-making and lawful engagement in Egypt's mineral resources sector.

