29 August 2024

Labor Law Amendments Forthcoming

The Saudi Council of Ministers has approved labor law amendments which are expected to be implemented in February 2025. Key changes are aimed at improving the labor market, strengthening employee rights, and clarifying employer responsibilities. Key updates include revisions to wage and compensation regulations, changes to resignation procedures and termination rights, clarified probation period rules, and updated leave entitlements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

