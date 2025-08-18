Estonia Opens State Land For Wind Energy Development

Estonia has launched a state land auction for wind energy development, giving renewable energy companies the chance to secure land-use rights for up to 39 years. The auction covers state-owned land assessed as suitable for wind farms through environmental studies and ongoing local government planning (around 500 sq. km.).

If planning and permitting processes move forward, the allocated areas could host wind farms with a total capacity of up to 1,100 megawatts. Until now, most onshore wind farms in Estonia have been developed on private land, but this initiative expands opportunities for using public land. The goal is to boost electricity supply and support more affordable energy in surrounding areas.

The auction results are expected to be confirmed soon, with contracts initially signed for a three-year development phase. Developers must complete planning and obtain building permits within this period; otherwise, they lose their rights to the land. Once approved, wind farms can operate for up to 35 years, after which they must be dismantled within two years.

Originally published 28 March 2025

