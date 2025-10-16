Given that applications under Thermal Account 2.0 were accepted by the GSE at a surprising rate of 96% between 2013 and 2024 (according to official GSE data), the expansion of the benefits provided by Thermal Account 3.0 confirms the high absorption capacity of the incentive system

The Thermal Account 3.0 season is finally here. The new incentive measure is set out in the Decree of 7 August 2025, issued by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and published in the Official Gazette no. 224 of 26 September 2025.

Thermal Account 3.0 provides a non-repayable grant for the energy upgrading of buildings owned by public administrations and third-sector entities, as well as residential and commercial buildings. A total of €900 million per year has been allocated of which €500 million is earmarked for private companies and €400 million aimed to the public sector.

The grants will be paid by the GSE in annual installments over a period of between 2 and 5 years, covering up to 65% of the investment's total eligible costs.

Eligible costs relate to the energy efficiency of buildings and the production of thermal energy from renewable sources and are broader than those under the Thermal Account 2.0, currently in force, as the technologies eligible for incentives have been expanded.

Given that applications under Thermal Account 2.0 were accepted by the GSE at a surprising rate of 96% between 2013 and 2024 (according to official GSE data), the expansion of the benefits provided by Thermal Account 3.0 confirms the high absorption capacity of the incentive system.

Since the energy transition necessarily involves the structural renovation of buildings, as evidenced by the fact that plumbing and masonry work related to the interventions are also incentivised, accessing this benefit is an opportunity not to be missed for private companies to increase both the value and commercial yield of the building.

