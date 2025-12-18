Public Consultation Begins On Draft German Network Development Plan 2037/2045 (2025)

Background:

Germany has taken a new step toward defining the electricity grid of the future. On 10 December 2025, the country's four transmission system operators ("TSOs") – 50Hertz, Amprion, TenneT Germany, and TransnetBW – launched the public consultation phase for the first draft of the Network Development Plan (Netzentwicklungsplan) ("NEP") 2037/2045 (2025).

The plan outlines how Germany's transmission infrastructure should evolve by 2045 to meet the needs of a climate-neutral energy system. It reflects updated assumptions on electricity demand, generation mix, storage technologies, and market conditions. The public can submit feedback online or via email until 14 January 2026, after which the TSOs will revise the draft and submit it to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) ("BNetzA") for approval.

New Scenario Framework:

The 2025 NEP is based on a new scenario framework approved by BNetzA in April 2025 which includes broader assumptions to reflect recent technological, economic and policy developments. It introduces Scenario Paths A and B for both 2037 and 2045, with Scenario C and "Trend Scenario 2032" to follow in the second draft. An additional variant, Scenario A+, focusing on higher onshore wind capacity, is expected in a special report in April 2026.

Scenario A assumes a lower, slower-growing electricity demand and more moderate renewable build-out. Scenario B, by contrast, aligns more closely with Germany's climate policy targets and foresees a more ambitious expansion of renewables. Across all scenarios, large-scale battery storage emerges as a key system component.

From Expansion to Efficiency – Fewer New HVDC Lines:

Compared to previous plans, the 2025 NEP reflects a reduced need for new high-voltage direct current ("HVDC") transmission lines. Several projects proposed in the 2023 NEP (e.g. DC40, DC40plus, DC41) are no longer considered essential.

However, DC42 remains robust across all scenarios, and its extension, DC42plus, is retained in all but one. Both are now proposed as overhead lines, aligning with recent cost-efficiency recommendations.

This marks a strategic shift: less physical expansion, more targeted grid reinforcement, and greater reliance on redispatch and congestion management. The NEP estimates total grid investment needs of EUR 360–390 billion by 2045, with Scenario A showing potential savings of up to EUR 80 billion due to improved offshore and onshore planning.

Offshore Network Optimisation:

For the first time, the NEP applies offshore optimisation measures, prioritising energy yield over nominal capacity. The plan includes spatial adjustments in the North Sea to reduce wake effects between turbines and maximise connection point utilisation. These measures could save between four and seven offshore grid connection systems, depending on the scenario – a meaningful step toward reducing infrastructure costs while still enabling a rapid offshore wind rollout.

More Realistic Demand Forecasts and Rising Storage Capacity

One of the most notable updates is the downward revision of long-term electricity demand forecasts. Compared to the 2023 NEP, the 2045 projection has been lowered by up to 120 TWh, reflecting more cautious assumptions about electrification speed. Nonetheless, electricity consumption is still expected to grow significantly, reaching up to 1,275 TWh by 2045.

The TSOs also significantly revised their assumptions on large-scale storage. The new NEP foresees between 41 and 94 GW of installed storage capacity by 2045, up to 40 GW more than in previous plans. This reflects a broader market shift and the increasing importance of batteries and other storage solutions in balancing the future grid.

Consultation Now Open

The draft NEP 2037/2045 (2025) is open for public consultation until 14 January 2026. All stakeholders – including citizens, companies, academia, and civil society – are invited to submit comments. The final plan will shape the future of Germany's energy system and define priorities for grid investments, project approvals, and long-term infrastructure planning.

