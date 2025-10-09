ARTICLE
9 October 2025

10.6 – Luke Hili Meets Olivier Bernard (Podcast)

MedservRegis aims to future proof their operations. As the oil, gas, and mining industry is already viewed with a negative light, Olivier Bernard, Deputy CEO...
Malta Energy and Natural Resources
MedservRegis aims to future proof their operations. As the oil, gas, and mining industry is already viewed with a negative light, Olivier Bernard, Deputy CEO for MedservRegis plc., aims to implement their core value ESG initiatives to be part of the process to make the future a better place. In this episode, he discusses this with Ganado Advocate's Luke Hili, including how the company struggles with ESG maturity in the other countries they operate in.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

