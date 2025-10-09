10.6 – Luke Hili Meets Olivier Bernard (Podcast)

MedservRegis aims to future proof their operations. As the oil, gas, and mining industry is already viewed with a negative light, Olivier Bernard, Deputy CEO for MedservRegis plc., aims to implement their core value ESG initiatives to be part of the process to make the future a better place. In this episode, he discusses this with Ganado Advocate's Luke Hili, including how the company struggles with ESG maturity in the other countries they operate in.

