Malta Shortlists Two Sites As Most Suitable For Offshore Wind And Solar Farms

The development of offshore renewable energy projects within Malta's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) limits is gaining traction, with the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Regeneration of the Grand Harbour announcing that two sites had been shortlisted as most feasible from the six potential areas originally identified for the possible deployment of floating offshore renewables. These latest developments follow the publication of a National Policy for the Deployment of Offshore Renewable Energy (NPOR) in August 2023 and the launch of a preliminary market consultation (PMC) for offshore floating solar farm projects in April 2024.

The NPOR seeks to enable Malta's offshore renewable energy potential by supporting the implementation of offshore projects in areas lying beyond the territorial waters and within Malta's potential EEZ. Through the NPOR, a comprehensive framework has been formulated to promote investment in renewable energy.

Both the NPOR and PMC initiated a series of geographical surveys of specific areas within Malta's EEZ limits and following months of strategic environmental and technical assessments the potential areas for development of offshore renewable energy projects have now been narrowed to two primary sites. While, the precise location of the shortlisted sites has not been disclosed the combined area is estimated at approximately 330 square kilometres, which is effectively a large enough area to meet initial project targets.

The collection of data is being conducted to enable potentially interested parties to present detailed and realistic proposals from a technical and financial point of view. While further geographical and technical studies are still ongoing, it is expected that an expression of interest will be launched in the coming weeks with a view to developing the first offshore wind farms by 2030 having a generation capacity of 300 megawatts. It is further anticipated, following statements from the Minister for Energy, that offshore wind farm projects will be complemented by offshore solar farm projects with a view to limiting intermittent energy risks and diversifying supply.

