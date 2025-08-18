Estonian Competition Authority Published An In-depth Analysis Of The Public Charging Infrastructure For Light Vehicles In Estonia

Estonian Competition Authority published an in-depth analysis of the public charging infrastructure for light vehicles, offering valuable recommendations for key players: real estate developers, public authorities, and energy solution providers. The key takeaways from the Report are:
- Charging network expansion is uneven – development is concentrated in urban areas, leaving rural regions underserved.
- High entry barriers could stifle competition – the market faces significant entry barriers, particularly related to grid connection costs and long approval processes.
- Positioning battles among operators – companies are competing for prime locations and partnerships, leading to concerns over exclusivity agreements.
- Real-time access to charging data is critical – transparency and consumer empowerment require a national data access point that provides real-time information on charger availability and pricing.
- Collaboration & open markets – public and private sector cooperation is crucial; fair and open procurement processes will ensure diverse market participation.
The full analysis is available on the Competition Authority's website: https://lnkd.in/dGNvBUQS
