Estonian Competition Authority Published An In-depth Analysis Of The Public Charging Infrastructure For Light Vehicles In Estonia

Estonian Competition Authority published an in-depth analysis of the public charging infrastructure for light vehicles, offering valuable recommendations for key players: real estate developers, public authorities, and energy solution providers.

The key takeaways from the Report are:

Charging network expansion is uneven – development is concentrated in urban areas, leaving rural regions underserved.

High entry barriers could stifle competition – the market faces significant entry barriers, particularly related to grid connection costs and long approval processes.

Positioning battles among operators – companies are competing for prime locations and partnerships, leading to concerns over exclusivity agreements.

Real-time access to charging data is critical – transparency and consumer empowerment require a national data access point that provides real-time information on charger availability and pricing.

Collaboration & open markets – public and private sector cooperation is crucial; fair and open procurement processes will ensure diverse market participation.

The full analysis is available on the Competition Authority's website: https://lnkd.in/dGNvBUQS

