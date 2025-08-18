ARTICLE
New Energy Efficiency Regulations For Buildings Take Effect In June 2025

Estonia's Climate Minister has approved updated energy efficiency requirements for buildings, now set to take effect on 1 June 2025 (delayed from the originally planned 1 March).
Estonia's Climate Minister has approved updated energy efficiency requirements for buildings, now set to take effect on 1 June 2025 (delayed from the originally planned 1 March). The changes aim to improve climate resilience and provide a more accurate overview of energy consumption.

Key Updates:

  • Revised energy calculations: More precise methods for assessing heating, cooling, and hot water distribution losses.
  • Updated climate data: New energy assessments will reflect recent temperature increases and more frequent heatwaves (based on 1990–2020 data instead of 1970–2000).
  • Adjusted temperature standards: Heating setpoints rise from 21°C to 21.5°C, while cooling limits lower from 27°C to 26°C for certain buildings.
  • New solar energy calculator: A web-based calculator will replace outdated static tables, allowing hourly calculations for energy production, storage, and self-consumption optimisation.
  • Updated energy labels: Estonia's A-H classification scale will shift to the EU-wide A-G scale.

These changes impact all new and significantly renovated buildings and align with EU energy efficiency directives, ensuring buildings meet modern energy and climate requirements.

