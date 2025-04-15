ARTICLE
15 April 2025

New EU Design Reform

B
Bergenstrahle

Contributor

Bergenstrahle logo

Bergenstråhle creates the right conditions for companies to enable their intangible assets with a focus on sustainability and profitability. As a knowledge company in IP, it is a matter of course for us to be constantly curious about the world around us. What is requested? What behaviors do we see in society? How can we support our customers and thus contribute to positive social development?

The trust of our customers gives us the energy to continuously develop our skills and offer. We know that by going the extra mile, we make their assets increase in value – significantly.

Explore Firm Details
Recently the EU Council has approved a reform package updating the EU's design protection system, simplifying, and modernizing the current framework, which is over 20 years old.
European Union Intellectual Property
Petra Knoop Uden

Recently the EU Council has approved a reform package updating the EU's design protection system, simplifying, and modernizing the current framework, which is over 20 years old. This week, the reform texts were published so here we go! The Amending Regulation requires an additional legislation package, which is still to come, and we will keep you updated on the exact dates for implementation. The new rules aim to improve efficiency and accessibility for designers and align systems across EU member states.Here's what to expect in short:

Key Changes to Application & Registration

  • Terminology Updates: Registered and Unregistered Community Designs (RCD/UCD) are now called Registered and Unregistered European Union Designs (REUD/UEUD).
  • Multiple Designs in One Application: Designers can now submit up to 50 designs in a single REUD application, regardless of product class, benefiting from reduced fees.
  • Fee Adjustments: Some fees are increase and some decreased. Renewal fees get higher for each renewal period to encourage keeping only active designs on the register. Similar to the patent system.
  • Deferment of Publication: An option to defer design publication for up to 30 months is introduced in all member states.

Key Changes to Design Protection

  • Expanded Definitions: Design now covers animated and non-physical features such as virtual goods and spatial arrangements.
  • Design Notice: REUD holders can use a "D in a circle" symbol to mark registered designs.
  • New Rights for REUD Holders: REUD holders gain exclusive rights to control the 3D-print process as also "enabling" will constitute infringement. REUD holders may prevent counterfeit products in transit through the EU.
  • New Defences: Expanded possibilities to use the design in comparative advertising, critique, and parody, without infringing the design right as long as fair trade is respected.

With a special interest for Sweden and other member states where spare parts can be protected today
A permanent "repair clause" exempts spare parts used for repairing complex products from enforcement, ensuring consumer choice while requiring transparency about parts' origins will be implemented. There will however be a harmonised transitional period of 8 years during which the repair clause cannot be invoked against designs applied for before the date of entry into force of the Design Directive.

For more detailed information on the above and guidance on how to navigate the upcoming changes please contact our legal experts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Petra Knoop Uden
Petra Knoop Uden
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More