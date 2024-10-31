ARTICLE
31 October 2024

Patent Applications Will Be Able To Be Filed In Myanmar From October 31, 2024

On March 11, 2019, Myanmar's Parliament, known as the Assembly of the Union, passed the long-anticipated Myanmar Patent Law ("PTL").
On March 11, 2019, Myanmar's Parliament, known as the Assembly of the Union, passed the long-anticipated Myanmar Patent Law ("PTL"). The rules governing its implementation were made public on June 4, 2024, and they are set to take effect on October 31, 2024 when Patent/ Utility Model can be applied for registration.

Patent Law

Enacted Date

March 11, 2019

Effective Date

October 31, 2024

Novelty scope

International novelty test

Criteria for patentability

New, inventive, Industrial applicable (patent)

New, industrial applicable (utility model)

Examination

Formality and substantive examination

Priority Claim

12 months

Grace Period

12 months

Protection Term

20 years for Patent and 10 years for Utility Model from the filing date.

Our Myanmar patent team is led by our Local Service Head, Ms. Thet Htar Aung, a qualified patent agent in Myanmar with a master's degree in chemical engineering. She brings extensive experience in patent prosecution and litigation, having served as an in-house patent attorney for a major Southeast Asian petrochemical company.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

