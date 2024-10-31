Patent Applications Will Be Able To Be Filed In Myanmar From October 31, 2024

On March 11, 2019, Myanmar's Parliament, known as the Assembly of the Union, passed the long-anticipated Myanmar Patent Law ("PTL"). The rules governing its implementation were made public on June 4, 2024, and they are set to take effect on October 31, 2024 when Patent/ Utility Model can be applied for registration.
|
Patent Law
|
Enacted Date
|
March 11, 2019
|
Effective Date
|
October 31, 2024
|
Novelty scope
|
International novelty test
|
Criteria for patentability
|
New, inventive, Industrial applicable (patent)
New, industrial applicable (utility model)
|
Examination
|
Formality and substantive examination
|
Priority Claim
|
12 months
|
Grace Period
|
12 months
|
Protection Term
|
20 years for Patent and 10 years for Utility Model from the filing date.
Our Myanmar patent team is led by our Local Service Head, Ms. Thet Htar Aung, a qualified patent agent in Myanmar with a master's degree in chemical engineering. She brings extensive experience in patent prosecution and litigation, having served as an in-house patent attorney for a major Southeast Asian petrochemical company.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.