Patent Applications Will Be Able To Be Filed In Myanmar From October 31, 2024

On March 11, 2019, Myanmar's Parliament, known as the Assembly of the Union, passed the long-anticipated Myanmar Patent Law ("PTL"). The rules governing its implementation were made public on June 4, 2024, and they are set to take effect on October 31, 2024 when Patent/ Utility Model can be applied for registration.

Patent Law Enacted Date March 11, 2019 Effective Date October 31, 2024 Novelty scope International novelty test Criteria for patentability New, inventive, Industrial applicable (patent) New, industrial applicable (utility model) Examination Formality and substantive examination Priority Claim 12 months Grace Period 12 months Protection Term 20 years for Patent and 10 years for Utility Model from the filing date.

Our Myanmar patent team is led by our Local Service Head, Ms. Thet Htar Aung, a qualified patent agent in Myanmar with a master's degree in chemical engineering.

