Myanmar Launches Online Trade Mark Registration Gazette

The first publication for trade mark registration was launched on 1 December 2024, marking a significant step forward in protecting intellectual property in Myanmar.

The Myanmar Intellectual Property Department (IPD) has successfully released the online Gazette for trade mark registration on 1 December 2024. It features an array of registered marks submitted during the first stage of our soft opening via the online filing system (WIPO File System). This not only streamlines the registration process but also enhances accessibility for all applicants.

According to the information from the IPD, the grant publication will be released every month alongside the opposition publication.

Owners of registered trade marks have the rights to license, transfer, merge, or assign their rights to anyone at any time. To ensure legal effectiveness and protect these rights, any actions affecting the registered trade marks must be recorded with the Registrar. Concurrently, the five-year timeline is activated for registered marks to claim seniority rights to use or to take invalidation action. It is also possible to record customs recordation as a part of enforcement strategies.

(Sources: IPD Myanmar ; _pdf_1732862977289.pdf)

