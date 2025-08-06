Lagos State Publishes List Of Over 170 Illegal Estates

The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has issued a formal public notice identifying more than 170 real estate developments in Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, Eti-Osa, and other areas as non-compliant estates ( the "Illegal Estates Notice"). The Illegal Estates have been flagged for operating without required layout approvals, in violation of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2019 (as amended). Essentially, the Illegal Estates Notice warns that the listed Illegal Estates have no valid layout approval and are not recognized by the Lagos State Government as lawfully-planned estates.

Why you would require competent legal support at this time.

Enforcement operations are ongoing. Real estate developers marketing or developing plots within unapproved Illegal Estates will face sanctions, demolition, and prosecution. Some real estate developers may have sold land to unsuspecting buyers within the said Illegal Estates using non-statutory documents (e.g. receipts, survey plans) without legal standing. Buyers of land and property in any of the Illegal Estates face the risk of demolition of structures, loss of investment; ineligibility to obtain valid title (C of O, Governor's Consent) and inability to resell or finance the relevant land or property. Real estate developers and real estate agent's face the risk of legal action from residents, land owners and the Lagos State Government Based on the parameters set in the regulations, the list of Illegal Estates is not conclusive. It would therefore be prudent for real estate developers and agents to evaluate their legal standing under the law. Real estate agents are open to legal risk from marketing or promoting Illegal Estates. The Lagos State Government is essentially backward-planning Lagos State. This is no mean task. While it is prudent for real estate developers, agents and other industry practitioners to support the Lagos State Government on the task of re-planning, regulatory overreach and excess remains a possibility. Hence, the need to obtain competent legal advice on each case of regulatory contact or action.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.