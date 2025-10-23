Avoid Property Scams In Nigeria: Why Real Estate Due Diligence Is A Must Before You Buy

Tosin Omotosho’s articles from Charis Legal Practice are most popular:

Introduction: Protect Your Investment Before It's Too Late

Buying real estate in Nigeria can be a rewarding investment—if done correctly. However, countless buyers lose millions every year due to fraudulent sellers, fake land titles, and hidden legal issues. Without proper due diligence, you risk losing your hard-earned money.

At Charis Legal Practice, we specialize in comprehensive real estate due diligence to ensure your property is legally safe before you buy.

In this guide, we'll explain why due diligence is critical, what it involves, and how we've helped clients avoid major property disasters.

What is Real Estate Due Diligence?

Real estate due diligence is a thorough legal investigation into a property to confirm its ownership, title validity, and any hidden legal risks before purchase.

This process helps buyers:

✅ Avoid fraudulent sellers and fake land documents

✅ Ensure the land is not under government acquisition

✅ Confirm the land title is legally registered

✅ Identify ongoing disputes, mortgages, or encumbrances

✅ Gain legal protection for a safe investment

Key Areas of Real Estate Due Diligence

At Charis Legal Practice, our due diligence process is detailed, seamless, and thorough. We cover:

1.Ownership & Title Verification

✔️ Confirm that the seller is the legal owner

✔️ Check if the title is valid and properly registered

✔️ Review documents like Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), Deed of Assignment, Governor's Consent, etc.

2. Land Registry & Survey Search

✔️ Verify if the land truly exists in the registered location

✔️ Check for government acquisition, restrictions, or pending disputes

3. Encumbrance & Legal Issues Check

✔️ Investigate if the property is tied to a mortgage, unpaid loans, or court cases

✔️ Ensure the land is free from claims or family disputes

4. Legal Advisory & Representation

✔️ Offer expert legal guidance before signing any contract

✔️ Draft and review all legal documents to protect your rights

✔️ Represent you in negotiations and legal transactions

Client Success Stories: How We Saved Clients from Real Estate Fraud

💡 Case 1: ₦50M Saved from a Fake Seller

A client was about to buy a ₦50 million property in Lagos. Before making payment, they contacted us for due diligence. Our investigation revealed that the seller was not the actual owner—it was a fraud! We saved the client from a massive financial loss.

💡 Case 2: Stopping a ₦70M Bad Investment

Another client wanted to buy land in Lekki. Our team discovered that the land was under government acquisition and couldn't be legally owned. The client avoided a ₦70 million mistake thanks to our due diligence service.

💡 Case 3: Exposing Fake Land Documents

A business owner planned to buy land for development. Our title verification process revealed forged documents. The buyer almost lost millions to fraudsters but was saved by our legal expertise.

Who Needs Our Due Diligence Services?

We work with:

✔️ Property Buyers & Investors

✔️ Real Estate Developers

✔️ Business Owners Buying Commercial Properties

✔️ Joint Venture Partners

🔹 We handle properties worth ₦20M and above in Lagos, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo states.

How to Get Started

✔️ Step 1: Contact us via link below

✔️ Step 2: We conduct a detailed property investigation

✔️ Step 3: Receive a comprehensive report on the property's legal status

✔️ Step 4: Proceed with confidence or avoid a risky investment

Final Thoughts: Never Buy Property Without Due Diligence!

Property scams in Nigeria are common, but they can be avoided. At Charis Legal Practice, we have helped clients protect millions by conducting thorough legal checks before purchase.

Before you pay for any property, let us help you confirm it's 100% safe.

