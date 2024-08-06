ARTICLE
6 August 2024

Nationwide Protest Likely To Impact Immigration Application Processing Times

Fragomen

Contributor

Nigeria Immigration
Embassies and government offices in Abuja, Nigeria are temporarily closed and government offices and embassies in Lagos are operating with reduced staff and office hours due to a nationwide protest that has commenced on August 1, 2024. It is expected that the protest will end on or before August 10, 2024. Nevertheless, foreign nationals and employers should expect delays in immigration application processing times. Fragomen is working with affected clients on a case-by-case basis.

