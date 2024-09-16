Licensing Requirements For Banks And Other Financial Institutions In Nigeria

Introduction
The financial sector in Nigeria is comprised of banks and other financial institutions. These entities are primarily regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the security, stability and transparency of the financial system.
To guide companies wishing to operate in the financial services sector in Nigeria, we have set out in this newsletter, a table summarizing the licenses issued by the CBN and the requirements for obtaining them.
A. BANKS
Three major banking licenses are granted to banks upon meeting the specified requirements. These are:
|S/N
|NAME OF LICENSE
|ACTIVITIES THE LICENSE PERMIT
|LICENSING REQUIREMENTS
|FEE AND CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS
|1.
|Commercial Banking License
|Taking deposits and maintaining accounts; retail banking services; foreign exchange and related services; providing treasury management and custodial services; acting as a settlement bank, etc.
|
|
The minimum share capital is to be placed in an escrow account at the CBN during the registration process.
|2.
|Merchant Banking License
|Taking deposits from corporate clients above ₦100 million; providing finance and credit facilities to non-retail customers; dealing in foreign exchange and providing related services; acting as an issuing house and underwriting securities; debt factoring, treasury management, and custodial services; fixed income trading and proprietary investments services
|
|
|3.
|Specialised Banking License
|Providing financial services for certain sectors or segments of the population.
|
|
Minimum share capital:
This is to be placed in escrow at the CBN.
B. OTHER FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
The table below contains the requirements for licenses issued to Microfinance Banks, Finance Houses, and Payment Service Providers. These licences are commonly used by FinTechs to provide services.
|S/N
|NAME OF LICENSE
|ACTIVITIES THE LICENSE PERMIT
|LICENSING REQUIREMENTS
|FEE AND CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS
|1.
|MFB License
|Acceptance of deposit, provision of microloans, provision of credit to customers, issuance of debentures, provision of banking activities to customers (limited to domestic remittance of funds), etc.
|
|
Non-refundable application fee of:
Minimum share capital:
This is to be placed in escrow at the CBN.
Licensing fee of:
|2.
|Finance House License
|Providing consumer loans, funds management, asset finance, project finance, local and international trade finance, debt factoring, debt securitization, debt administration, financial consultancy, loan syndication, warehouse receipt finance, covered bonds and issuing vouchers, coupons, cards and token stamps.
|
|
|3.
|Switching and Processing License
|Switching; card processing; transaction clearing; settlement agents; and all activities permitted for Payment Solution Services (in 5 below).
|
|
|4.
|Mobile Money Operator License
|E-money issuing; mobile wallet creation and management; pool account management; and all activities permitted for Super-Agent (in 8 below).
|
|
|5.
|Payment Solution Services (PSS) License
|It includes all the activities permitted for
Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSP) (in 7 below); Payment
Terminal Service Providers (PTSP) (in 4 below); and Super Agents
(in 6 below).
Companies seeking to obtain the PSS license will have to select any one or combination of the following licenses: PSSP; PTSP; and Super-Agent.
|
|
|6.
|Payment Terminal Service Provider (PTSP) License
|POS Terminal deployment and services and POS terminal ownership.
|
|
|7.
|Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) License
|Payment processing gateway; payment solution development; and merchant service aggregation and collection.
|
|
|8.
|Super-Agent License
|Conducting certain banking activities such as cash deposit and withdrawal; bill payments; local fund transfer; balance enquiry etc.
|
|
Conclusion
Please note that the information above is not exhaustive and is focused on the primary regulator of the financial services sector, CBN. Also, note that there are other regulators empowered to monitor the activities of companies in this sector to a certain extent.
