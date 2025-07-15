Court Of Appeal Affirms Banks' Right To Restrict Accounts Without Court Order

Can a bank restrict a customer's account without a court order? According to the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, the answer is yes. If there's a report of fraud or suspicious activity, a bank may act immediately.

In a landmark decision delivered on March 13, 2025, the Court affirmed the authority of banks to take swift protective action under CBN Guidelines and customer agreements. This ruling strengthens fraud prevention measures and raises important questions about the future of financial regulation.

Our team unpacks the implications for digital banking, customer rights, and regulatory reform. Click the link below to read more.

Originally published May 08, 2025

