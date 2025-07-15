ARTICLE
15 July 2025

Court Of Appeal Affirms Banks' Right To Restrict Accounts Without Court Order

DO
Duale Ovia & Alex-Adedipe

Contributor

Duale Ovia & Alex-Adedipe logo
Explore Firm Details
Can a bank restrict a customer's account without a court order? According to the Court of Appeal, the answer is yes.
Nigeria Finance and Banking
Sunday Maji Elisha,Vincent Wasini, and Erinyanga Eyakndue

Can a bank restrict a customer's account without a court order? According to the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, the answer is yes. If there's a report of fraud or suspicious activity, a bank may act immediately.

In a landmark decision delivered on March 13, 2025, the Court affirmed the authority of banks to take swift protective action under CBN Guidelines and customer agreements. This ruling strengthens fraud prevention measures and raises important questions about the future of financial regulation.

1651294a.jpg

Our team unpacks the implications for digital banking, customer rights, and regulatory reform. Click the link below to read more.

Read More >>

Originally published May 08, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sunday Maji Elisha
Sunday Maji Elisha
Photo of Vincent Wasini
Vincent Wasini
Photo of Erinyanga Eyakndue
Erinyanga Eyakndue
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More