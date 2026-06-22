OPEN Ears Episode 17 Is Out! (Podcast)

In this episode, we are joined by Ludvig Larsen, entrepreneur, author, and the man behind one of Denmark’s leading podcasts, “Ludvigs Podcast”. Ludvig opens up about his journey from owning a stressful marketing agency to finding work-life joy as a solopreneur. We dive into his new book, “Ludvigs Lektioner” (Ludvig’s Lessons), and get unique insight into how he used Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a sparring partner to structure and organise the book.

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“Work-life happiness and creativity with AI”

In this episode, we are joined by Ludvig Larsen, entrepreneur, author, and the man behind one of Denmark’s leading podcasts, “Ludvigs Podcast”. Ludvig opens up about his journey from owning a stressful marketing agency to finding work-life joy as a solopreneur. We dive into his new book, “Ludvigs Lektioner” (Ludvig’s Lessons), and get unique insight into how he used Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a sparring partner to structure and organise the book. We also discuss major topics like “Main Character Syndrome”, why chasing status can make you unhappy, and the importance of collaboration.

Listen here.

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