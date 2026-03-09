ARTICLE
9 March 2026

Moderation Round Table Session: Artificial Intelligence In The Private Clients Practice: AI As A Friend Or Foe, A Round Table Discussion

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping the private clients practice, transforming how advisors work, make decisions, and interact with their clients. While AI offers significant opportunities...
Switzerland Technology
Ruth Bloch-Riemer
IBA 31 international Private Client Conferece

Artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping the private clients practice, transforming how advisors work, make decisions, and interact with their clients. While AI offers significant opportunities for greater efficiency, deeper insights, and innovative services, it also raises important legal, ethical, and practical questions. In this round-table discussion, we will explore whether AI should be viewed as a trusted ally or a potential challenge in the private clients practice, and how professionals can navigate the opportunities and risks ahead.

31st Annual International Private Client Tax Conference: private wealth seeking shelter and opportunity alike

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Ruth Bloch-Riemer
