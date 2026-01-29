Disegno di legge sulla trasparenza delle persone giuridiche: stato del processo legislativo ed approfondimento critico

Lotta contro il riciclaggio di denaro: novità regolamentari e strumenti di contrasto all'uso abusivo delle criptovalute

Training Sessions in Lugano with focus on the practical experiences of investigators and authorities in the field of combating money laundering, as well as regulatory responses on multiple legislative levels, including the extension of automatic information exchange to cryptocurrencies, up to the complete revision of FINMA's ordinance on money laundering. The program is divided into two afternoon sessions, next event planned for 5 February 2026.

Lotta contro il riciclaggio di denaro: novità regolamentari e strumenti di contrasto all'uso abusivo delle criptovalute

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.