The workshop and panel discussion were moderated by Professor James Cooper, who also analyzed the situation in the United States. Participants included Professor Kashyap Kompella (Asia and United Arab...

Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.

Article Insights

Christian Kunz’s articles from Bär & Karrer are most popular: in Switzerland Bär & Karrer are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

Artificial Intelligence: The Race for Regulation, A Global Perspective on AI Regulation, panel discussion and workshop, California Western School of Law, San Diego

The workshop and panel discussion were moderated by Professor James Cooper, who also analyzed the situation in the United States. Participants included Professor Kashyap Kompella (Asia and United Arab Emirates), Professor Juliano Maranhão (Brazil), Professor Juan David Gutiérrez Rodríguez (Colombia), Judge Horacio Corti (Argentina), and Dr. Christian Kunz, who presented the perspectives of Switzerland and the European Union. The discussion focused on the different regulatory approaches to governing artificial intelligence in various regions of the world, as well as their practical implications and global political dimensions, particularly in the area of tension between regulation, innovation, and international cooperation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.