AI Can Open The Door To A Prospective Client – But Only You Can Win The Business

Artificial intelligence (AI) now dominates the conversations I have with service professionals who are looking to strengthen their practices. Some are excited. Some are sceptical. Most are quietly wondering if they're about to be replaced. Having advised lawyers, accountants, and consultants for more than 20 years on client development, I believe AI is a powerful accelerator but it is not a closer. It can help you get in the room, but it cannot make the client hire you. This distinction matters.

AI Is removing the excuses

For years, one of the greatest barriers to effective client development was friction. I routinely heard clients say, "I'm too busy", "I don't want to bother others when there's no active matter", or "I don't want to come across as salesy".

These aren't excuses so much as expressions of discomfort – uncertainty about how to reach out in a way that feels natural, professional, and aligned with how my clients see themselves. AI has dramatically lowered those barriers.

Tools like Thomson Reuters' CoCounsel can identify prospects based on deal activity or regulatory change. Platforms like Introhive can highlight warm connections hiding in your own network. MyMai can draft outreach communication in minutes and send you notifications for follow up. Intapp can generate concise briefings before meetings.

In other words, preparation is faster, outreach is easier, and follow-up can be systematised.

For professionals who have struggled to get started, this is transformative. I've seen them send thoughtful outreach messages they previously would have procrastinated on for months. I've seen them walk into meetings better prepared than ever.

That's meaningful. But it's still just the beginning.

The moment that actually wins the work

No client has ever said to me, "We hired her because her email cadence was excellent."

Clients hire service professionals because they feel understood. They choose the one who demonstrates genuine insight into their industry and business realities. The one who listens carefully as they wrestle with a problem that isn't yet fully formed. The one who shows seasoned judgment – not just technical knowledge.

AI can't read the tension in a room when a general counsel or business owner hesitates, or sense that the real issue isn't the threat of litigation but another pressure behind it. Those moments decide everything.

In my coaching sessions, we don't spend much time wordsmithing emails. Instead, we focus on strategy: identifying a clearly defined market segment, pinpointing the specific contacts within that space who could become clients or referral sources, and determining the most effective, authentic way to approach them.

In my coaching sessions, we don't spend much time wordsmithing emails. Instead, we focus on strategy: identifying a clearly defined market segment, pinpointing the specific contacts within that space who could become clients or referral sources, and determining the most effective, authentic way to approach them.

This is where client development lives – in nuance. AI doesn't operate in nuance. People do.

Information Is now a commodity

For decades, service professionals differentiated themselves by being better informed. That advantage is shrinking. If every professional walks into a meeting with an AI-generated industry briefing, insight alone is no longer impressive. The differentiator shifts from information to interpretation, and from preparation to presence.

Professionals who stand out in this environment are not the ones with the best prompts. They are the ones who can translate insight into relevance, connect legal risk to business impact, articulate value without sounding rehearsed, and who can create trust quickly.

That takes practice, feedback, and refinement.

Where coaching becomes critical

Ironically, the more powerful AI becomes, the more human development matters. Without guidance, AI can reinforce bad habits. Professionals can over-automate outreach. They can rely on scripts. They can mistake activity for effectiveness.

I've seen professionals generate five times more outreach but not one additional client – because they haven't developed the skills required to convert conversations into commitments.

Coaching bridges that gap.

Effective client-development coaching helps professionals in growth mode turn AI-generated insights into natural, compelling dialogue; ask better follow-up questions; recognise buying signals; navigate internal firm dynamics when pursuing cross-selling; and move from rapport to relevance, to recommendation.

It also provides something AI cannot: accountability. Client development is not a one-time push. It's a discipline.

Training cannot be episodic

One of the most common mistakes service firms make is treating client development as an event rather than as a professional discipline. An annual retreat, an offsite workshop, a motivational speaker or a checklist circulated once a year may generate short-term enthusiasm, but they rarely produce sustained results. Like any meaningful skill, relationship building requires consistency, reinforcement, feedback, and accountability.

Without ongoing commitment, momentum fades and habits never fully take root. The firms that thrive are not the ones that simply purchase AI licences. They are the ones that invest in helping their professionals integrate those tools without outsourcing their judgment.

Without ongoing commitment, momentum fades and habits never fully take root. The firms that thrive are not the ones that simply purchase AI licences. They are the ones that invest in helping their professionals integrate those tools without outsourcing their judgment.

The right balance

AI is not the enemy. It's leverage. It can help you identify opportunity. It can help you show up prepared. It can even help you structure outreach thoughtfully. However, it cannot build trust, it cannot earn confidence, and it cannot create the moment when a prospect says "You're hired!"

In a profession built on judgment and relationships, the human element is not shrinking – it is becoming more visible. AI may open the door. You still have to walk through it.

This article appeared in GGI INSIDER No 142, March 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.