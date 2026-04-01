AI And The Law: Contract Lifecycle Management

This full-day lecture explored how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming contract lifecycle management (CLM) across its core phases – from intake and drafting through negotiation, execution, and obligation management...

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CAS AI and the Law - University of Fribourg

This full-day lecture explored how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming contract lifecycle management (CLM) across its core phases – from intake and drafting through negotiation, execution, and obligation management—while emphasizing that AI augments but does not replace human legal judgment. Drawing on practical examples, the lecture also addressed the governance, legal/regulatory, and ethical dimensions of deploying AI-enabled CLM tools under the FADP, GDPR, the EU AI Act, and sector-specific legislation. The lecture combined short lectures with live AI demonstrations, facilitated discussion, and a guided case exercise, offering participants a hands-on framework for responsible AI adoption in practice.

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