Fintech Disputes In Switzerland: Navigating Litigation And Alternative Dispute Resolution

Switzerland has spent the past decade building one of the world's most advanced legal environments for financial technology. The very features that attract fintech and blockchain ventures – early regulatory clarity, the DLT framework, a dense financial infrastructure and a strongly international client base – are now generating a steady stream of disputes of considerable legal and technical complexity. Such disputes arise from payment services, digital banking, lending platforms, crypto-assets and custody arrangements, outsourcing relationships, cybersecurity incidents and regulatory enforcement.

Peter Ruggle is the founder of Ruggle Partner, a boutique law firm with offices in Zürich and Luzern. With over three decades of legal experience, he advises national and international clients on corporate and commercial law, M&A transactions, banking and capital markets, FinTech, and dispute resolution. A graduate of the University of St. Gallen with additional qualifications in FinTech (Oxford) and an MBA (Singapore), Peter began his career as a judge at the District Court of Meilen before joining private practice. He is a qualified mediator and publishes regularly in the fields of commercial law, financial services, and civil procedure. Peter is fluent in German, English, French, and Italian, enabling him to serve clients across multiple jurisdictions with a practical, solution-oriented approach.

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Executive Summary

Switzerland has spent the past decade building one of the world's most advanced legal environments for financial technology. The very features that attract fintech and blockchain ventures – early regulatory clarity, the DLT framework, a dense financial infrastructure and a strongly international client base – are now generating a steady stream of disputes of considerable legal and technical complexity. Such disputes arise from payment services, digital banking, lending platforms, crypto-assets and custody arrangements, outsourcing relationships, cybersecurity incidents and regulatory enforcement. Swiss law responds with a differentiated dispute resolution framework: efficient state courts – including, following the 2025 revision of the Civil Procedure Code, specialised international commercial courts able to conduct proceedings in English – a leading international arbitration regime, mediation, and industry-specific ombudsman schemes. This article maps that framework and identifies the points at which fintech disputes depart from ordinary commercial litigation: jurisdiction, evidence, interim relief and enforcement against digital assets. Its central practical message is simple: in cross-border fintech transactions, the choice of forum, the governing law and the drafting of the dispute resolution clause remain the most effective instruments of litigation risk management.

1. Typical Fintech Disputes

A. Contractual disputes

The commercial backbone of the sector consists of layered contractual arrangements: SaaS and platform agreements, payment processing and acquiring agreements, banking-as-a-service partnerships between licensed banks and front-end providers, white-label solutions and API-based integrations. Disputes typically concern service level breaches, API failures and downtime, defective interfaces, liability caps, exit and data migration obligations, and the allocation of regulatory responsibility between the licensed institution and its technology partner. Because these contracts often combine elements of mandate, work contract and licence, characterisation under Swiss law – and with it the applicable default rules on termination and liability – is frequently itself contested.

B. Payment disputes

Payment-related litigation revolves around unauthorised transactions, fraud (including authorised push payment fraud and social engineering), chargeback mechanics under card scheme rules, and the recovery of misdirected funds. In cross-border settings, friction with EU frameworks such as PSD2 arises where Swiss providers serve EU customers through local partners, even though PSD2 does not apply in Switzerland as such. Under Swiss law, the allocation of the fraud risk between the payment service provider and the customer is largely a matter of the contractual risk-transfer clauses and their limits under the general rules on standard terms and on gross negligence (Art. 100 and 101 CO).

C. Crypto-assets and digital assets

Crypto disputes form the most distinctive category. They include ownership and restitution claims after exchange or custodian failures, losses of private keys, disputes over token generation events and token purchase agreements, smart contract malfunctions, exploits of DeFi protocols, and the treatment of staked or lent crypto-assets in insolvency. The DLT Act has answered some questions – notably the segregation of crypto-based assets held in custody for clients under Art. 242a/242b DEBA and, for banks, the corresponding treatment of safe-custody assets – but many issues remain to be worked out in practice: the precise boundary between individual and collective custody, the characterisation of staking arrangements, and the reach of restitution claims where assets have been commingled or moved on-chain across multiple wallets and jurisdictions.

D. Regulatory disputes

A significant share of fintech “disputes” is not private litigation at all but administrative proceedings: FINMA investigations into unlicensed activity, licensing conditions and their modification, anti-money laundering compliance and enforcement proceedings, including industry bans, disgorgement of profits and the publication of decisions. FINMA decisions are subject to appeal to the Federal Administrative Court and, ultimately, the Federal Supreme Court. Two constitutional anchors matter in this context: every enforcement measure requires a sufficient basis in a formal statute (principle of legality, Art. 5 para. 1 of the Federal Constitution), and FINMA circulars and guidance are administrative ordinances that bind neither the courts nor, strictly speaking, the supervised institutions – they may be reviewed and set aside where they lack statutory foundation. For fintech companies operating at the edge of established categories, this judicial control is an important corrective.

E. Data protection and cybersecurity

Data breaches and cyber incidents generate a second front of exposure: notification duties under the revised Federal Act on Data Protection (FADP, in force since September 2023) and, for internationally active providers, under the GDPR; contractual liability towards platform partners and customers; and follow-on claims where compromised credentials led to asset losses. Since incidents typically involve cloud infrastructure operated by third parties abroad, questions of contractual chains of responsibility, subprocessor liability and evidence located outside Switzerland arise almost invariably.

2. Jurisdiction and Applicable Law

Fintech business is cross-border by default, and the first battle in many disputes is fought over forum and governing law. For defendants domiciled in states bound by the Lugano Convention, jurisdiction is determined by the Convention; otherwise, the Swiss Private International Law Act (PILA) applies. Both regimes give effect to jurisdiction agreements in commercial relationships, but both protect consumers: a consumer domiciled abroad can often sue at home notwithstanding a forum clause, and under Art. 120 PILA consumer contracts are governed by the law of the consumer's habitual residence, with no room for a choice of law. Fintech providers with retail customers must therefore treat their standard-form forum and choice-of-law clauses with particular caution – their enforceability against consumers is the exception, not the rule.

In B2B relationships, the parties are essentially free to choose forum and law (Art. 116 PILA). Absent a choice, contracts are governed by the law of the state of the party rendering the characteristic performance (Art. 117 PILA) – for most fintech service contracts, the law of the provider's seat. Corporate disputes follow the law of the company's seat under Art. 155 PILA, which governs organisation, capacity and the liability of corporate organs; this is the anchor for director liability claims against Swiss fintech companies, whatever the location of investors. The practical complications lie less in the rules than in the fact patterns: cloud providers in third countries, payment flows through international card and correspondent networks, tokens recorded on permissionless ledgers with no obvious situs, and counterparties identifiable only by wallet address. The more decentralised the setting, the more valuable a clear contractual anchor becomes.

3. Litigation before Swiss Courts

Civil justice is organised cantonally, with the Federal Supreme Court as the final instance. Four cantons – Zurich, Bern, Aargau and St. Gallen – operate specialised commercial courts, which hear commercial cases in a single cantonal instance with commercially experienced specialist judges sitting alongside career judges; their decisions are appealable directly to the Federal Supreme Court. For fintech disputes, the Commercial Court of Zurich has developed into the natural state-court forum.

The revision of the Civil Procedure Code in force since 1 January 2025 has significantly strengthened this offering for international matters. Cantons may now confer jurisdiction on their commercial courts for international commercial disputes where the amount in dispute reaches CHF 100,000, at least one party is foreign and the parties consent – and they may permit the proceedings to be conducted in English. Zurich has used this competence to establish the Zurich International Commercial Court (ZICC) as a chamber of its Commercial Court, and Bern has taken the same route. Combined with the possibility of English-language submissions to the Federal Supreme Court in such cases, Switzerland now offers foreign fintech parties a state-court track that was previously the preserve of arbitration. The 2025 revision also halved the advance on court costs in most proceedings and no longer routes the losing party's reimbursement of the advance through the prevailing party's collection risk in the same way, lowering a traditional barrier to access.

The attractions of Swiss courts are well known: an independent and technically competent judiciary, predictable case law, comparatively swift proceedings and moderate costs by international standards. The structural limitations are equally well known and matter particularly in fintech cases: proceedings are documentary in character; there is no US-style pre-trial discovery, and a party cannot expect to build its case from the opponent's files; court costs and party compensation follow the amount in dispute, which in crypto cases can be volatile; and outside the new English-language track, proceedings are conducted in the official language of the canton. These features reward claimants who have secured their evidence – contractually and technically – before the dispute arises.

4. Arbitration

For cross-border fintech transactions, arbitration remains the default choice, and Switzerland one of the world's preferred seats. Chapter 12 PILA provides a famously concise and arbitration-friendly lex arbitri, modernised in 2021; any claim of pecuniary interest is arbitrable (Art. 177 PILA); and awards are subject only to a narrow challenge before the Federal Supreme Court. Institutionally, parties choose most often between the Swiss Rules of International Arbitration administered by the Swiss Arbitration Centre – whose 2021 revision strengthened case-management and multi-party provisions and which offer expedited procedures for smaller claims and an emergency arbitrator for urgent relief – and ICC arbitration seated in Geneva or Zurich.

The reasons fintech parties choose arbitration track the sector's specific needs. Confidentiality protects business models, security architectures and regulatory positions from the publicity of state-court proceedings. Parties can appoint arbitrators with genuine technical and financial-markets expertise – a decisive advantage where the dispute turns on the behaviour of a matching engine, the custody architecture of a wallet infrastructure or the interpretation of a tokenomics model. The New York Convention makes awards enforceable in more than 170 states, which matters when the counterparty's assets are as mobile as its technology. And arbitration accommodates the multi-jurisdictional cap tables typical of the sector. In practice, arbitration clauses dominate in venture capital and shareholder agreements, token purchase and SAFT agreements, joint development and cross-border platform agreements.

5. Alternative Dispute Resolution

Mediation

Mediation is gaining ground in commercial practice, and the Civil Procedure Code integrates it as a full alternative to the conciliation proceedings that ordinarily precede litigation (Art. 213 et seq. CPC). Its advantages align well with fintech disputes: many conflicts arise inside continuing relationships – bank/fintech partnerships, long-term outsourcing, co-development – where a negotiated outcome preserves value that a judgment would destroy. Mediation is confidential, fast and cheap relative to full proceedings, and a settlement can be recorded so as to be enforceable like a judgment. Escalation clauses combining negotiation, mediation and arbitration are increasingly standard in the sector.

Ombudsman procedures

Retail-facing financial services are supported by ombudsman schemes. The Swiss Banking Ombudsman handles complaints against banks free of charge for clients, and since the Financial Services Act (FinSA) entered into force, financial service providers have been required to affiliate with a recognised ombudsman body, several of which have been licensed by the Federal Department of Finance. These procedures are valuable as a low-threshold filter for retail payment and investment complaints. Their limits must be understood: the ombudsman mediates and may issue recommendations, but cannot render binding decisions, and complex or high-value disputes will still end up in court or arbitration.

6. Evidence in Fintech Litigation

Evidence is where fintech litigation differs most visibly from ordinary commercial cases. The relevant facts live in blockchain records, audit logs, API traffic, cloud environments and electronic communications; the witnesses are engineers; and the authenticity of a record can matter more than its content.

Swiss procedural law is technology-neutral and accommodating in principle. Courts assess evidence freely (Art. 157 CPC), and the statutory notion of documentary evidence expressly includes electronic files and data records (Art. 177 CPC). A blockchain entry, a server log or an exported chat history is therefore admissible without further ado. The real questions are questions of weight: Is the record complete and unaltered? Does the on-chain event prove what the party claims off-chain – in particular, who controlled a given wallet at the relevant time? Establishing the link between a pseudonymous address and a legal person routinely requires forensic tracing and expert evidence, and court-appointed experts (Art. 183 CPC) play a central role in this class of dispute. Electronic contracting is equally settled in principle: contracts are generally valid without form, and where written form is required, the qualified electronic signature under the Federal Act on Electronic Signatures is equivalent to a handwritten signature (Art. 14 para. 2bis CO).

Two practical consequences follow. First, because Switzerland offers no pre-trial discovery, a party that has not secured its evidence will struggle to obtain it from the opponent; the precautionary taking of evidence (Art. 158 CPC) exists but presupposes, in essence, a legitimate interest such as imminent loss of the evidence. Secondly, evidence management must be organised contractually and operationally in advance: audit and information rights, log retention duties, escrow of source code and keys, and documented incident response. In fintech litigation, the case is frequently won or lost months before the statement of claim is filed.

7. Interim Measures

Swiss courts grant interim relief under Art. 261 et seq. CPC where the applicant shows a prima facie claim and a threat of not easily reparable harm; in urgent cases, relief is available ex parte (Art. 265 CPC). The classic instruments – prohibitory and mandatory injunctions, orders to preserve evidence, orders for security – are all available in fintech settings, for example to block the migration of customer data, to prohibit the use of misappropriated source code, or to compel the continuation of critical API services pending the merits.

Crypto-assets pose particular challenges. For money claims, the attachment under Art. 271 et seq. DEBA is the standard freezing instrument against foreign debtors with assets in Switzerland, and it can capture crypto-assets held with a Swiss custodian or exchange; the practical key is the existence of a Swiss-situs point of control, since the attachment is executed through the enforcement authorities against a party that can actually freeze the assets. Where assets are self-custodied, in personam measures directed at the holder of the private keys – orders to refrain from transferring, or to transfer keys or assets into escrow – are the realistic route, backed by the criminal sanction of Art. 292 of the Criminal Code for non-compliance. Speed is decisive either way: on-chain assets can be moved irrevocably in minutes, and the value of any freezing order decays accordingly.

8. Enforcement of Judgments and Arbitral Awards

Swiss money judgments are enforced through the debt enforcement system of the DEBA; judgments ordering specific conduct are enforced under Art. 335 et seq. CPC. Foreign judgments from Lugano states are recognised under the Convention; all other foreign judgments under Art. 25 et seq. PILA, which requires proper jurisdiction of the foreign court, finality and the absence of public policy violations. Foreign arbitral awards are enforced under the New York Convention, and Swiss awards circulate globally under the same instrument – one of the standing arguments for arbitration in fintech transactions.

Digital assets again add a layer of difficulty. Enforcement presupposes a point of coercion: an award or judgment against a defendant whose only assets are self-custodied tokens in an unknown jurisdiction may be legally impeccable and practically worthless. Where crypto-assets are held with Swiss intermediaries, enforcement and bankruptcy law now provide a workable framework, including the segregation of clients' crypto-based assets from the custodian's estate under Art. 242a/242b DEBA – a lesson drawn from foreign exchange collapses. Cross-border enforcement against digital assets remains the least settled corner of the field, and creditors are well advised to map enforcement targets before choosing forum and strategy, not after.

9. Practical Guidance for Fintech Companies

Most of the risk allocation in a future dispute happens at the drafting stage. The following points deserve systematic attention:

Dispute resolution clause first, not last. Decide deliberately between state courts (now including English-language international commercial courts), arbitration and hybrid escalation models; align the clause across the entire contract stack (platform, custody, SLA, data processing) to avoid parallel proceedings in different fora.

Decide deliberately between state courts (now including English-language international commercial courts), arbitration and hybrid escalation models; align the clause across the entire contract stack (platform, custody, SLA, data processing) to avoid parallel proceedings in different fora. Choice of law and forum. Choose Swiss law and a Swiss forum or seat consciously; verify enforceability against the specific counterparty and remember the mandatory consumer protections of the Lugano Convention and Art. 114 and 120 PILA in retail business.

Choose Swiss law and a Swiss forum or seat consciously; verify enforceability against the specific counterparty and remember the mandatory consumer protections of the Lugano Convention and Art. 114 and 120 PILA in retail business. Arbitration for cross-border complexity. For token purchase, venture and shareholder agreements with international parties, an arbitration clause under the Swiss Rules with a Swiss seat combines confidentiality, expertise and New York Convention enforceability.

For token purchase, venture and shareholder agreements with international parties, an arbitration clause under the Swiss Rules with a Swiss seat combines confidentiality, expertise and New York Convention enforceability. Escalation and mediation tiers. In continuing partnerships, negotiation and mediation tiers preserve the relationship and filter out the majority of conflicts cheaply – provided the tiers have clear time limits so they cannot be abused for delay.

In continuing partnerships, negotiation and mediation tiers preserve the relationship and filter out the majority of conflicts cheaply – provided the tiers have clear time limits so they cannot be abused for delay. Technical expert determination. For narrowly technical questions (SLA measurement, code quality, oracle malfunction), expert determination clauses resolve disputes faster than any court.

For narrowly technical questions (SLA measurement, code quality, oracle malfunction), expert determination clauses resolve disputes faster than any court. Evidence by design. Contract for audit rights, log retention, key and source code escrow; document cyber incidents contemporaneously and in a litigation-ready form.

Contract for audit rights, log retention, key and source code escrow; document cyber incidents contemporaneously and in a litigation-ready form. Enforcement mapping. Know where the counterparty's assets – including digital assets and their custodians – are located before signing, and revisit the map when the relationship deteriorates.

Key Takeaways

Swiss courts remain an attractive forum for fintech disputes on grounds of efficiency, quality and predictability – and the new international commercial courts with English-language proceedings materially widen the offering for foreign parties.

Arbitration seated in Switzerland continues to be the mechanism of choice for complex cross-border fintech transactions, combining confidentiality, technical expertise and worldwide enforceability under the New York Convention.

Blockchain and digital assets create genuinely novel problems of evidence, interim relief and enforcement; the DLT Act has resolved the insolvency fundamentals, but much remains for the courts to develop.

Mandatory consumer protections under the Lugano Convention and the PILA sharply limit forum and choice-of-law clauses in retail fintech business.

The most effective litigation risk management tool remains careful drafting: of the dispute resolution clause, of evidence and audit provisions, and of the contract stack as a coherent whole.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.