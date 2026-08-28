Could AI, Data Or Cybersecurity Issues Delay Your Medical Device Launch?

Your medical-device programme appears to be progressing. Regulatory and Quality are advancing the pathway. Product is moving forward. Commercial teams are preparing for customers. Management has a launch date. And still, one unresolved AI, data or cybersecurity issue can affect the next milestone. This is particularly dangerous because the problem is often not visible within any single workstream. It sits between them.

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Your medical-device programme appears to be progressing. Regulatory and Quality are advancing the pathway. Product is moving forward. Commercial teams are preparing for customers. Management has a launch date.

And still, one unresolved AI, data or cybersecurity issue can affect the next milestone. This is particularly dangerous because the problem is often not visible within any single workstream. It sits between them.

Key questions management should be able to answer

Before committing to critical product or market-entry milestones, leadership should have clarity on four issues.

Can we use the data as intended?

Does the company have the necessary rights and data-protection basis for the intended use of personal or health data? This question should be answered early.

If the business model assumes that certain data can be used for development, validation, deployment or product improvement, discovering a material restriction after the architecture has been built can be expensive.

Do our provider contracts support our product model?

AI, cloud and data provider contracts are not merely procurement documents. Their terms may affect data use, security, responsibilities, documentation and the way a product can be deployed or scaled. An arrangement that works for a pilot may not necessarily support commercial deployment.

Are AI, privacy and cybersecurity embedded in product governance?

If these issues are reviewed separately from Product, Regulatory and Quality, important questions may appear too late.

The solution is not to replace established medical-device processes. It is to connect AI, Data, Privacy and Cybersecurity to those processes at the points where they affect product decisions.

Does management know what remains unresolved?

Not every issue must be solved immediately. But management should know:

what remains open;

who owns it;

whether it can affect the product roadmap, a customer commitment or market entry; and

when a decision is required.

There is an important difference between an open issue and a late surprise.

Launch readiness is an integration problem

Most MedTech companies have access to excellent specialist expertise. The bigger challenge is often bringing the different perspectives together. A CEO should not have to coordinate separate Regulatory, Quality, Legal, Privacy, AI and Cybersecurity answers and then work out personally whether the product is actually ready. The desired output is much simpler: one credible view of the issues that matter for the next business decision.

That is also where specialist AI and data advice in MedTech should add value - not by creating another legal workstream, but by complementing Product, Regulatory and Quality and connecting the digital issues to the wider product journey.

So, before the next launch milestone, there is one question worth asking: Could your leadership team identify today which unresolved AI, data or cybersecurity issues could still affect the launch?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.