Recourse To A Decision-support System Based On Artificial Intelligence: Who Bears Legal Liability?

Djamila Batache’s articles from Bär & Karrer are most popular:
- in Switzerland
- with readers working within the Utilities and Law Firm industries
Bär & Karrer are most popular:
- within Antitrust/Competition Law, Intellectual Property, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
The CEDIDAC conference is devoted to the theme of medical liability, with particular emphasis on the evolution of healthcare and the implications arising from the emergence of new actors. Djamila Batache's presentation examines the use of artificial intelligence–based decision-support systems, considering their impact on medical practice and the legal questions they raise in terms of responsibility and liability.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.