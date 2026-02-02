ARTICLE
2 February 2026

Recourse To A Decision-support System Based On Artificial Intelligence: Who Bears Legal Liability?

BK
Switzerland Technology
Djamila Batache
The CEDIDAC conference is devoted to the theme of medical liability, with particular emphasis on the evolution of healthcare and the implications arising from the emergence of new actors. Djamila Batache's presentation examines the use of artificial intelligence–based decision-support systems, considering their impact on medical practice and the legal questions they raise in terms of responsibility and liability.

Authors
Photo of Djamila Batache
Djamila Batache
