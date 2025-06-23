Change Brings Opportunities For Growth

'We live in exceptional times' is a phrase that has defined this decade. Today's markets are swayed by a global trade war and an actual war in Europe, and all this is happening amid a historic technological transformation. Market expectations are no longer based on stable periods – exceptional circumstances are the new normal to which businesses must adapt.

Change can be challenging, but it is also stimulating and creates new opportunities for growth. We have had the privilege to be part of the change as new innovations in quantum technology, cybersecurity, health technology, circular economy, satellite technology, clean energy and more generate transactions and attract capital. Castrén & Snellman's team of experts is stronger than ever, and clients from all industries can rely on us to help them seize opportunities.

This new era calls for advisors who are able to adapt. Our mission is to help our clients prepare for the future and guide them in new situations. Contracts must be agile, and teams must be able to hit the ground running, equipped with the confidence and clear thinking that only experience can provide.

Our clients share our goal of adopting and utilising AI. We see tremendous potential in this technology to elevate the quality and speed of legal work, enabling us to focus even more on the strategic work we do together with our clients. We are well underway in this development, and we want to share what we have learned. Clients have truly appreciated our great conversations. We have embarked on this journey with courage and an emphasis on the client and collaboration, keeping the 137-year-old Castrén Spirit alive

It is a great honour to have been entrusted with leading our firm, and I look forward to getting to know you, our valued clients, even better.

I wish you all a sunny summer!

