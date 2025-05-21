Camilleri Preziosi Contributes To GLI's Publication On AI, Machine Learning & Big Data 2025

The article addresses key legal challenges and opportunities in the sector, such as intellectual property rights for AI-generated works, data privacy concerns, and the implications of the new EU AI Act.

Camilleri Preziosi is proud to have contributed to the latest edition of Global Legal Insights – AI, Machine Learning & Big Data, providing an in-depth analysis of Malta's rapidly developing legal and regulatory environment for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data. Our firm, represented by Ron Galea Cavallazzi and Alexia Valenzia, has provided insights into Malta's strategic initiatives and legal frameworks surrounding AI technologies.

The article addresses key legal challenges and opportunities in the sector, such as intellectual property rights for AI-generated works, data privacy concerns, and the implications of the new EU AI Act. It also examines the impact of AI on civil and criminal liability, competition law, and governance, as well as the practicalities of implementing AI in sectors like transport, utilities, and tourism.

Our team provides practical guidance on navigating the evolving regulatory framework, including the importance of risk assessment for AI systems, the need for robust governance structures, and the critical role of ethical considerations in AI deployment. We also highlight Malta's proactive approach to upskilling the workforce and addressing potential job displacement, ensuring that the benefits of AI are realised across society.

The full article was published on GLI – AI, Machine Learning & Big Data 2025 and can be accessed here. It is one of the many legal guides published by Global Legal Group as part of its Global Legal Insights series.

Camilleri Preziosi remains committed to providing expert legal guidance in the rapidly evolving field of AI, ensuring that our clients are well-equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by these technologies.

