16 April 2025

Music In The Middle Of The Controversy

For context, the artists Karol G, J Balvin, Feid, Maluma, Blessd, Ryan Castro and DFZM created a very explicit song, as most reggaeton songs usually are, called "+57".

The song was not very well received in Colombia as the code "57" corresponds to the Colombian country code or international dialing prefix (IDD) and the song included the phrase "una mamacita desde los fourteen" (a hot chick as from fourteen -years old-).

The phrase was taken as an incitement for inappropriate conduct against minors. Thus, in defense of minors and adolescents, a constitutional action was filed in order for the song to be removed from all platforms.

It is important to note that the reaction against the song was so strong from the public, that only six days after it was released, the song was changed from "una mamacita desde los fourteen" (a hot chick as from fourteen -years old-) to "una mamacita desde los eighteen" (a hot chick as from eighteen -years old-)When deciding the constitutional action, the Court, established the following:

  1. As the song was already modified, the request for removal did not proceed.
  2. As the artists had already apologized for the song, it was no longer necessary to order an apology from the artists.
  3. However, even with the six days of the original song, the rights of minors and adolescents were violated, as the song affected their dignity due to the sexual insinuation included in the lyrics.
  4. The Court ordered the artists Karol G, J Balvin, Feid, Maluma, Blessd, Ryan Castro and DFZM to refrain from publish songs with lyrics that could affect the rights of minors or adolescents. Thus, it is necessary to avoid any early sexualization or objectification of minors, as it represents a risk that could affect the minors and adolescents' development.
  5. This decision moderates the right of freedom of speech, in favor of the rights and dignity of minors and adolescents.

