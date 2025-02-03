Gougeon Family Speaks Out Following Dominican Resort Tragedy

A year after a devastating incident at a Dominican Republic resort claimed the lives of April and Oliver Gougeon, the family is speaking out to prevent similar tragedies. During a holiday trip in December 2023, the Gougeon family fell gravely ill after dining at the resort buffet. Despite repeated pleas for medical assistance, April and Oliver tragically passed away.

Stephen Gougeon, April's husband, along with his surviving son and extended family, have filed a civil lawsuit against several parties, including Wyndham Hotels, Air Transat, and the on-site medical clinic, alleging gross negligence in food safety and emergency response.

"The thought that something like this could happen was the furthest thing from our minds," Stephen says.

The lawsuit aims to bring justice, accountability, and change to ensure the safety of future vacationers.

