The Translation of Law No. 149 of 2019 makes Egyptian civil society legislation more accessible to an international audience. Law No. 149 of 2019 regulates the activities of associations, foundations, and every type of NGO operating within Egypt.

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The Translation of Law No. 149 of 2019 makes Egyptian civil society legislation more accessible to an international audience. Law No. 149 of 2019 regulates the activities of associations, foundations, and every type of NGO operating within Egypt. By providing the English version of the Civil Work Law, this translation aims to support researchers, international partners, development organizations, and legal professionals who engage with Egyptian civil society and need a clear understanding of the regulatory framework governing the NGO sector.

Law No. 149 of 2019 was introduced to organize the work of civil associations and to define the legal environment in which an NGO operates. The law outlines procedures for registration, governance, funding, oversight, and cooperation with governmental authorities. Through the Translation of Civil Work legislation, readers can better understand the objectives of the law, which include strengthening transparency, ensuring accountability, and encouraging structured participation of NGO organizations in development activities across Egypt.

The English version of the Civil Work Law also allows international institutions and development agencies to examine the legal provisions that regulate partnerships with Egyptian civil society. As part of the Translation of Law No. 149 of 2019, special attention is given to accurately conveying the terminology and legal concepts used in the original Arabic text. This Translation of Civil Work legislation therefore serves as an important reference for scholars, practitioners, and organizations interested in the legal framework governing every NGO in Egypt.

In addition to the law itself, the Executive Regulation of Law No. 149 of 2019 provides detailed procedures and mechanisms necessary for the practical implementation of the legislation. The Executive Regulation of Law No. 149 of 2019 clarifies administrative requirements, reporting obligations, and operational guidelines that apply to each NGO registered under Law No. 149 of 2019. Including references to the Executive Regulation of Law No. 149 of 2019 within this Translation of Law No. 149 of 2019 ensures that readers gain a comprehensive understanding of both the law and its application.

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