Can A Landlord Evict A Tenant In Dubai? Eviction Lawyer Dubai Guide

Your landlord tells you that you must leave because they want to sell the apartment. Or perhaps you are a landlord whose tenant has stopped paying rent, illegally sublet the property, or refuses to vacate despite receiving formal notice.

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Your landlord tells you that you must leave because they want to sell the apartment. Or perhaps you are a landlord whose tenant has stopped paying rent, illegally sublet the property, or refuses to vacate despite receiving formal notice.

Can the tenant simply be removed?

Yes, a landlord can evict a tenant in Dubai but only on specific legal grounds and by following the required procedure. Ownership of the property alone does not give a landlord an unrestricted right to terminate an active tenancy.

Understanding when to involve an eviction lawyer Dubai can therefore be important for both landlords seeking possession and tenants challenging an eviction notice.

This guide explains the legal grounds for eviction, the 30-day and 12-month notice rules, the Rental Disputes Center (RDC) process, common mistakes and what happens when an eviction is contested.

Can a Landlord Evict a Tenant in Dubai Under UAE Law?

Dubai landlord-tenant relationships are principally governed by Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008.

Article 25 of the amended law separates eviction into two broad categories:

Eviction before the tenancy contract expires because of a tenant-related breach or another statutory reason; and Eviction upon expiry of the tenancy contract for specific reasons available to the property owner.

The law lists the permitted grounds rather than allowing landlords to terminate a tenancy simply because they prefer another tenant.

Eviction Before the Lease Expires

A landlord may seek eviction during the tenancy in circumstances including:

Failure to pay rent within 30 days after formal notice, unless the parties agreed otherwise;

Subletting without the landlord’s written consent;

Using the property for an illegal purpose;

Using the property for a purpose different from the agreed use;

Serious damage caused deliberately or through gross negligence;

Certain prolonged vacancy of commercial premises;

Failure to comply with tenancy obligations within 30 days after formal notice; or

Situations involving government-mandated demolition or a property at risk of collapse.

For these Article 25 grounds, the relevant notice must be served through a Notary Public or registered mail.

This is one reason consulting an eviction lawyer Dubai before sending a notice can be valuable: the underlying reason for eviction affects the notice and evidence required.

Eviction When the Tenancy Expires

The law also allows the property owner to seek eviction after expiry of the tenancy for four main reasons:

The owner intends to demolish and reconstruct the property or make additions that prevent continued occupation, subject to the required approvals;

The property requires comprehensive renovation or maintenance that cannot reasonably be completed while occupied, supported by the required technical report;

The owner requires the property for personal use or for a first-degree relative and satisfies the statutory conditions; or

The owner intends to sell the property.

For these situations, the landlord must generally give the tenant at least 12 months’ notice before the eviction date, and the notice must be served through a Notary Public or registered mail.

How the Eviction Process Works in Dubai

The correct procedure depends on why the landlord wants possession.

Step 1: Review the Tenancy Contract and Ejari

Start with the current tenancy agreement, Ejari registration, rental-payment schedule, addenda and correspondence.

Confirm whether the tenancy is still active and identify the alleged breach or statutory eviction ground.

Step 2: Identify the Legal Ground

A landlord should determine exactly which part of Article 25 applies.

For example, an unpaid-rent case is different from an eviction because the owner intends to sell. The legal notice and timing should reflect the actual ground.

Step 3: Serve the Correct Legal Notice

For unpaid rent, Article 25 generally provides the tenant with 30 days after service of the required payment notice, unless the parties agreed otherwise.

For sale, qualifying personal use, demolition/reconstruction or comprehensive renovation, the statutory rule generally requires at least 12 months’ notice.

Proper service is important. Article 25 specifies service through a Notary Public or registered mail for these eviction procedures.

Step 4: Preserve Evidence

An eviction lawyer Dubai will normally need to examine evidence such as:

Ejari and the tenancy contract;

Rental-payment records;

Returned cheques;

Notarised notices;

Registered-mail records;

Emails and written communications;

Photographs;

Technical reports; and

Evidence supporting the landlord’s stated reason for eviction.

Documentation is particularly important where the other party disputes the facts.

Step 5: File Before the Rental Disputes Center

If the tenant does not comply and settlement is unsuccessful, the landlord may file an eviction claim with Dubai’s Rental Disputes Center.

The RDC currently requires, among other documents, the latest Ejari, identification documents and, for an eviction claim, the notarised notice and notification report or the registered-post notice with proof of acknowledgement. Documents must be submitted in Arabic or legally translated into Arabic.

Why Choosing the Right Law Firm Matters

Eviction cases often turn on details: why possession is being requested, when notice was served, how it was delivered and whether the evidence supports the stated reason.

When selecting an eviction lawyer Dubai, landlords and tenants should consider experience with tenancy law, RDC procedures, Arabic legal documentation and formal dispute representation.

Firms such as Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy handle landlord-tenant disputes, eviction matters, unpaid-rent claims and property litigation in Dubai. The firm’s property practice also states that it includes UAE-licensed advocates and multilingual legal support.

Understand Your Position Before Taking Action

Dubai law allows landlords to recover possession in defined circumstances while protecting tenants against eviction outside the legal process.

Whether you are a landlord dealing with non-payment or a tenant facing a 12-month notice, the most important questions are whether a valid legal ground exists and whether the correct procedure has been followed.

An experienced eviction lawyer Dubai can review the tenancy contract, notice, evidence and RDC procedure before a dispute escalates.

FAQ’s

1. Can my landlord evict me immediately in Dubai?

Generally, no. A landlord must have a recognised legal ground and follow the applicable notice and RDC procedures. The required process varies according to the reason for eviction.

2. Can a landlord evict a tenant for unpaid rent?

Yes, potentially. Unless otherwise agreed, Article 25 allows a landlord to seek eviction where rent remains unpaid for 30 days after the tenant receives the required formal payment notice.

3. Does a landlord always have to give 12 months' eviction notice?

No. The 12-month rule applies to specific grounds after lease expiry, such as sale, qualifying personal use, demolition/reconstruction and comprehensive renovation. Other breaches have different requirements.

4. How long does eviction take in Dubai?

There is no fixed period for every eviction case. The RDC states that registration of a first-instance claim takes approximately one business day, but hearings, judgment, possible appeal and enforcement can extend the overall process.

5. Can expat landlords and tenants file eviction cases?

Yes. Qualifying rental disputes between landlords and tenants in Dubai fall within the RDC’s jurisdiction regardless of whether the parties are UAE nationals or expatriates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.