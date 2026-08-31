Rental Dispute Centre Dubai: How To File A Case

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Your landlord refuses to return your security deposit. Your tenant has stopped paying rent. You have received an eviction notice that you believe does not comply with Dubai law. Or perhaps the other party refuses to renew the tenancy agreement despite an ongoing dispute over the rental terms.

When negotiation stops working, landlords and tenants often ask the same question: How do I file a case with the Rental Disputes Center in Dubai?

The rental dispute centre Dubai process is designed specifically for disputes arising from tenancy relationships. However, filing a claim requires the correct documents, legal grounds, notices and procedures. A mistake at the beginning can complicate the claim later.

This guide explains what the Rental Disputes Center (RDC) does, who can file a case, the documents required, current filing fees, how hearings work and when legal assistance may be useful.

What Is the Rental Dispute Centre Dubai?

The official authority is the Rental Disputes Center (RDC), a specialised judicial system associated with the Dubai Land Department.

It was established under Dubai Decree No. 26 of 2013 to provide a specialised system for resolving disputes between landlords and tenants. The RDC has jurisdiction over most rental disputes involving real property situated in Dubai, including qualifying disputes in free zones.

The RDC’s structure includes Arbitration and Reconciliation department, first-instance tribunal, an Appeals Chamber and the Sentences and Rulings Execution Department.

Typical cases include:

Unpaid rent claims;

Eviction disputes;

Lease renewal disputes;

Security deposit claims;

Rent-related monetary claims;

Early termination disputes;

Disputes over tenancy obligations;

Claims involving damage to rented property; and

Disagreements concerning possession or use of leased premises.

The rental dispute centre Dubai should not be confused with a general property complaint service. It is a judicial body that can issue binding decisions in matters falling within its jurisdiction.

When Do You Need Legal Help With an RDC Case?

Landlords and tenants can use the RDC process, but professional advice can become useful where the dispute involves significant money, eviction, complex contractual terms or disputed evidence.

Examples include situations where:

A tenant has accumulated substantial rental arrears;

A landlord has issued an eviction notice;

The parties disagree over whether an eviction notice is legally valid;

A tenant refuses to vacate;

A landlord refuses to accept rent;

A substantial security deposit is being withheld;

A commercial lease involves significant financial exposure;

One party alleges serious breaches of the tenancy agreement;

The other party has already filed an RDC case; or

An appeal or enforcement proceeding may be required.

Legal assistance can also help determine whether a particular formal notice should have been served before filing.

For example, eviction claims can depend heavily on the statutory reason for eviction, the notice period and how the notice was delivered.

How to File a Case With the Rental Dispute Centre Dubai

The RDC currently allows rental cases to be registered electronically through its website or through Real Estate Services Trustee Centres.

Here is the process in practical terms.

Step 1: Identify the Exact Dispute

Start by defining what you want the RDC to order.

For example:

Payment of unpaid rent;

Eviction;

Renewal of the lease;

Termination of an existing tenancy;

Return of a security deposit;

Compensation or another monetary claim.

Your requested remedy affects the documents, fees and legal arguments required.

Step 2: Review the Tenancy Contract and Ejari

The RDC’s current first-instance filing requirements include a copy of the latest Ejari tenancy contract.

Supporting documents can include:

Tenancy agreements;

Payment records;

Rental cheques;

Emails;

WhatsApp communications;

Maintenance correspondence;

Electricity and water bills;

Notices;

Management agreements; and

Powers of attorney.

Evidence should be organised before the case is submitted.

Step 3: Check Whether Formal Notice Is Required

Some disputes require particular notices.

For an eviction claim, the RDC specifically lists a copy of the notarised notice and notification report, or registered-post notice with proof of acknowledgement, among the required documents where applicable.

Do not assume that an ordinary email or WhatsApp message automatically satisfies every statutory notice requirement.

Step 4: Consider Amicable Settlement

Not every disagreement needs to proceed immediately to a contested judgment.

The RDC provides an Amicable Settlement service where the parties can attempt to resolve the dispute within a formal legal framework. If agreement is reached, it is signed by the parties, approved under RDC procedures and can be enforced.

Step 5: Ensure Documents Are in Arabic

This is an important practical requirement. Failing to prepare translations can delay or complicate filing.

Step 6: Attend the Hearing and Receive the Decision

Hearings can take place through the RDC’s tele-litigation system.

The tribunal considers the tenancy agreement, notices, payments, correspondence and other evidence before determining the claim. The judgment is then made available through the RDC system.

Where the decision is appealable, the RDC currently states that appeals against specified first-instance judgments generally must be filed within 15 days, calculated according to whether the judgment was issued in the party’s presence or notified in their absence.

Enforcement is a separate stage. The RDC provides an execution service for adjudicated claims, including eviction, monetary awards and lease renewal.

Why Choosing the Right Law Firm Matters

Rental disputes can involve more than simply completing an online form. Jurisdiction, legal notices, Arabic pleadings, evidence, contractual interpretation, hearings, appeals and enforcement may all affect the outcome.

When choosing legal assistance, consider experience in Dubai tenancy disputes, familiarity with RDC procedures, Arabic-language capability and access to UAE-licensed advocates where formal representation is required.

Firms such as Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy handle landlord-tenant, leasing and property disputes in Dubai, including eviction, rental claims and related property litigation.

Take Action Before the Rental Dispute Escalates

The rental dispute centre Dubai provides landlords and tenants with a specialised legal route for resolving tenancy disputes, but successful case preparation begins before the claim is submitted.

Review your Ejari contract, identify the correct legal remedy, preserve evidence, confirm whether formal notice is required and prepare the necessary Arabic documentation.

For high-value claims, eviction cases, commercial leases or disputes involving complicated notices, obtaining legal guidance early can help avoid procedural mistakes.