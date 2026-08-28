Landlord Rights Dubai: Legal Guide For Property Owners

A tenant stops paying rent, refuses to leave after notice, sublets your apartment without permission, or leaves the property with major damage. As a landlord you may feel that your ownership of the property gives you the right to take immediate possession or to impose new rental terms.

Dubai law, however, follows a regulated process.

Understanding landlord rights Dubai is particularly important for property owners and investors because taking the wrong action, such as disconnecting utilities, serving an incorrect eviction notice, or increasing rent without following the applicable rules, can weaken an otherwise legitimate claim.

This guide explains the main rights available to Dubai landlords, when eviction may be possible, how rent increases work, what to do about unpaid rent, and how disputes are handled before the Rental Disputes Center (RDC).

What Are Landlord Rights in Dubai?

The landlord-tenant relationship in Dubai is principally governed by Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008.

The law applies to qualifying rented real property in Dubai and requires covered tenancy contracts and amendments to be registered with RERA. The lease should identify key matters such as the property, purpose of the tenancy, rental amount, payment method and lease term.

Practically speaking, landlord rights Dubai cover the right to:

Collect rent as agreed in the tenancy agreement;

Enforce the tenant’s performance of its contractual obligations;

Require the tenant to keep the property in good repair;

Control of subletting and unauthorized alterations;

If you have legal grounds, proceed with eviction;

Repossession as permitted by law; and

File a claim for rental income with the RDC.

These rights are balanced by obligations owed to the tenant.

Right to Receive Rent

The tenant must pay rent according to the dates and payment arrangements in the tenancy contract.

Where rent remains unpaid, Article 25 of the amended Tenancy Law allows a landlord to seek eviction before the lease expires if, unless otherwise agreed, the tenant fails to pay within 30 days after being served with a notice demanding payment. The notice must be served through a Notary Public or registered mail.

Landlords should therefore avoid relying only on informal phone calls or WhatsApp reminders when preparing a formal eviction claim.

Right to Protect the Property

A tenant is expected to pay rent when due and maintain the property in the manner an ordinary person would maintain their own property. The tenant generally cannot make alterations or carry out certain works without the landlord’s permission and the required official approvals.

A landlord may also take a security deposit when entering into the tenancy agreement. At the end of the tenancy, the deposit or remaining balance must be refunded after properly attributable amounts are dealt with.

If substantial damage is disputed, photographs, inspection reports, invoices, handover records and the original property-condition documentation can become important evidence.

Right to Control Subletting

Unless the parties have agreed otherwise, a tenant cannot assign the use of or sublet the property to another person without the landlord’s written consent.

Unauthorised subletting is also one of the statutory grounds on which a landlord may seek eviction before the tenancy expires.

How Landlord Rights Dubai Work in Practice

A landlord should normally approach a tenancy problem systematically.

Step 1: Review the Tenancy Contract and Ejari

Start with the current lease, Ejari registration, payment schedule, addenda and any agreed conditions.

Dubai law requires relevant tenancy contracts and their amendments to be registered with RERA.

Step 2: Identify the Legal Ground

Determine whether the problem is unpaid rent, unauthorized sub-letting, breach of contract, misuse of the property, damage, or repossession.

Article 25 provides several grounds for eviction before expiry, including non-payment after the applicable notice, unauthorised subletting, illegal use, serious damage and failure to comply with contractual or statutory obligations after the required notice.

Step 3: Serve the Correct Notice

This is one of the most important stages.

For example, where a landlord wishes to recover possession after expiry because the owner intends to sell the property, personally occupy it or allow a qualifying first-degree relative to occupy it, demolish/reconstruct it, or undertake qualifying comprehensive restoration, Article 25 requires at least 12 months’ notice before the eviction date, served through a Notary Public or registered mail.

Determine whether the problem is unpaid rent, unauthorized sub-letting, breach of contract, misuse of the property, damage, or repossession.

Step 4: Check Any Proposed Rent Increase

A landlord may seek a rental adjustment at renewal, but the increase is not determined simply by current asking prices on property portals.

According to Dubai Land Department recommendations, rental increases should be based on the relevant Rental Index and the notice is generally served at least three months prior to renewal. The amended Tenancy Law also states that if there is no other agreement, the party that wants to change the contract terms must notify 90 days before the expiration.

Landlords should therefore check the current DLD Rental Index before issuing a renewal proposal.

Step 5: Preserve Evidence

Keep:

Lease agreements and Ejari,

Rental cheques, bank statements;

Proof of service and notices;

Written communication, such as email;

Pictures of the property;

Technical report or inspection report;

Maintenance invoices; and

Proof of infringement or damage.

A properly documented claim is generally easier to present than one based mainly on verbal conversations.

Step 6: File With the Rental Disputes Center

Where settlement is unsuccessful, landlords can bring qualifying landlord-tenant disputes before the RDC.

For a first-instance rental claim, the RDC currently asks for documents including the latest Ejari, identification documents, banking information and, for eviction claims, the notarised notice or registered-post documentation. Supporting evidence may also be submitted. Documents must be in Arabic or legally translated into Arabic.

Why Choosing the Right Law Firm Matters

Rental disputes appear straightforward enough but can turn on procedural matters such as whether a notice was genuine, a breach of contract properly recorded or the landlord had a legal basis for possession.

Property owners should consider a firm with experience in Dubai tenancy law, RDC procedures, Arabic documentation, dispute strategy and advocacy before the relevant courts or tribunals where representation is required.

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy advises landlords, tenants and property investors on landlord and tenant matters, tenancy disputes and property litigation in Dubai. Its property-law practice includes UAE-licensed advocates and multilingual legal support.

Protect Your Property Without Weakening Your Legal Position

Under Dubai law landlords have significant means to recover unpaid rent, enforce tenancy obligations and regain possession where legal requirements are satisfied.

The important point is that landlord rights Dubai must be exercised through the correct procedure.

Before increasing rent, serving an eviction notice, retaining a security deposit or starting proceedings, review the tenancy contract, Ejari, evidence and applicable statutory requirements.