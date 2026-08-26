Dubai Tenancy And Holiday Home Laws: Eviction, Ownership Transfers, Subletting And Holiday Home Regulation

Understanding the Two Legal Frameworks

Dubai’s residential tenancy regime and its holiday home regime are related in some situations, but they are not the same legal framework. Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, governs the underlying relationship between a landlord and tenant. It deals with matters such as tenancy contracts, rent, subletting, eviction and the effect of a transfer of ownership. Decree No. 26 of 2013 established the Rental Disputes Settlement Centre (RDSC) to determine tenancy disputes within its jurisdiction.

Holiday homes, by contrast, are specifically regulated by Decree No. 41 of 2013 Regulating the Activity of Leasing out Holiday Homes in the Emirate of Dubai, Administrative Resolution No. 1 of 2020 issuing the Implementing Regulation of Dubai Decree No. 41/2013 on the Regulation of the Activity of Renting Vacation These rules govern the commercial activity of operating furnished properties as holiday homes, including licensing, permits, classification and obligations towards paying guests.

Eviction Before the End of a Tenancy Contract

For anyone researching landlord eviction rules in the UAE, Article 25 of Law No. 26 of 2007, as replaced by Law No. 33 of 2008, is the principal starting point. Article 25(1) allows a landlord to seek eviction before the expiry of the tenancy contract only on specified grounds.

These grounds include non-payment of rent, unauthorised subletting, use of the property for an illegal purpose, serious damage or unsafe alterations, use of the property for a purpose different from that agreed, certain periods of non-occupation of business premises, failure to comply with obligations, and cases where the competent government authority requires demolition and reconstruction.

The notice period is different for every ground. The default position is that non-payment can support an eviction claim where the tenant does not pay within 30 days of service of a notice requesting payment, unless otherwise agreed under Article 25(1)(a). Article 25(1)(h) also provides for a period of 30 days where the tenant fails to comply with an obligation under the law or the tenancy agreement after notice has been given. However, unauthorised subletting under Article 25(1)(b) is a separate statutory ground and does not have the same 30-day cure period.

For the purposes of Article 25(1), any notice required under that provision must be served through the Notary Public or by registered mail. This distinction is important when considering eviction notice Dubai law requirements, because informal communications may be relevant as evidence in a dispute but should not be treated as a substitute for the statutory form of service where Article 25 expressly prescribes it.

Eviction at the Expiry of the Tenancy Contract

Article 25(2), as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, deals separately with eviction upon expiration of a tenancy contract. At this point, a landlord can only seek possession if the owner intends to demolish and rebuild the property, or to add construction that prevents the tenant from continuing to use the property, or if the property requires restoration or extensive maintenance that cannot be done while occupied, or if the owner wants to take back the property for personal use or use by a first-degree relative and does not have suitable alternative property, or if the owner wants to sell the property.

The 12-month eviction notice requirement in Dubai comes directly from Article 25(2). The landlord must notify the tenant of the reason for eviction at least 12 months before the date of eviction, and the notice must be served through the Notary Public or by registered mail. These requirements form an important part of tenant eviction rights in Dubai because a landlord cannot simply rely on the expiry date of the tenancy contract where possession is sought on one of the Article 25(2) grounds.

Article 26 imposes an additional restriction if the RDSC orders possession for the owner’s personal use or for the use of a first-degree relative. The landlord cannot re-let residential property to a third party for a period of not less than two years from the date of retaking possession, or non-residential property for a period of not less than three years.

Sale of the Property and the Tenant’s Position

A change of ownership does not automatically end a fixed-term tenancy. Law No. 26 of 2007, Article 28, provides that the transfer of ownership to a new owner does not affect the tenant’s right to continue occupying the property under the tenancy contract, provided that the contract is for a fixed term.

The purchaser takes the property subject to the existing tenancy and cannot claim vacant possession upon a change of ownership. In its public guidance, the RDSC also states that a tenant’s rights do not change when ownership passes from the current owner to a new owner.

The treatment of an eviction notice served before a sale must be considered carefully. For example, the RDSC’s public guidance addresses a situation in which an owner has already served a one-year notice for personal use and then sells the apartment. It states that if the new owner wishes to vacate the property, the new owner must send a legal notice in accordance with the law.

Therefore, discussions on tenant rights and the sale of property in Dubai must separate the tenant’s continuing right under Article 28 from any separate eviction process that a current owner is legally entitled to initiate under Article 25.

Holiday Homes Are Governed by a Separate Regulatory Regime

The operation of a holiday home is not regulated simply by applying the ordinary tenancy provisions. Decree No. 41 of 2013 specifically regulates the activity of leasing out holiday homes in Dubai. Article 2 applies the Decree to individuals and entities conducting the activity in the Emirate, including special development zones and free zones. Article 3 provides that no natural or legal person may conduct the activity unless licensed by the competent tourism authority.

Administrative Resolution No. 1 of 2020 provides the detailed implementing framework. It defines the regulated activity as regularly and continuously leasing out holiday homes, or taking holiday homes on lease for the purpose of subletting them to paying guests. It also distinguishes a holiday home permit from the operator’s licence and defines the Holiday Home Lease Contract governing the relationship with a guest.

Under Article 8 of the 2020 Resolution, the property must satisfy the prescribed criteria for a holiday home permit, and the applicant must establish a legal right to use or dispose of the unit for that purpose. The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), now the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), current service guidance also requires apartments and villas to be registered and approved before they are listed as holiday homes. The DET Holiday Homes Regulation Guide supplements the legislation with technical and operational standards.

That’s why a short-term rental dispute in Dubai may involve more than one legal relationship. An unlicensed holiday home regulatory issue is within the holiday home framework. An owner and a residential tenant dispute over unauthorised subletting may involve the Tenancy Law and the RDSC.

Where a Tenant Uses the Property as a Holiday Home

The two regulatory frameworks particularly intersect where a tenant wishes to operate the leased property as a holiday home. Under Article 24 of Law No. 26 of 2007, unless otherwise agreed in the tenancy contract, a tenant may not assign the use of or sublet the property to third parties without the landlord’s written consent. Article 25(1)(b) as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008. The landlord may commence eviction proceedings if the property or any part thereof was sublet without the written approval. In addition, the tenant shall comply with the rules for holiday homes provided for in Decree No. 41 of 2013 and Administrative Resolution No. 1 of 2020. The landlord’s consent is therefore relevant to the tenant’s right to sublet within the framework of the tenancy relationship, while the DET licence and permit requirements govern the holiday home activity.

Operational Requirements for Holiday Homes

Decree No. 41 of 2013 requires holiday home operators to comply with the tourism regulatory framework. Among other obligations, the Decree requires holiday homes to be leased as whole units rather than as separate rooms or bed spaces. Administrative Resolution No. 1 of 2020 further requires compliance with permit conditions, guest contracts, advertising rules, maximum occupancy, safety obligations, record-keeping, and the applicable DET Guide.

Article 17 of Administrative Resolution No. 1 of 2020 also applies to jointly owned developments. It requires real property developers, owners of jointly owned real property, property management and leasing firms, and service providers to allow licensed operators to carry out the activity in compliance with their licenses and permits. Any discussion of building restrictions should therefore be considered in light of the specific regulatory framework rather than assuming that management has an unlimited right to forbid a holiday home which has been duly permitted.

Dispute Resolution Authority

The competent forum depends on the type of dispute. Within its statutory scope and exceptions, the RDSC has jurisdiction to hear rent disputes between landlords and tenants of real property in Dubai (Decree No. 26 of 2013). This includes disputes about eviction and unauthorized subletting under the tenancy framework.

DET, on the other hand, regulates the holiday home activity under Decree No. 41 of 2013 and the resolutions issued under it. The Decree authorises the tourism authority to supervise operators, inspect holiday homes, receive complaints concerning licensees or unlicensed activity and impose the prescribed regulatory measures and penalties.

The distinction matters in practice. A landlord claiming that a tenant has sublet without written consent may pursue the tenancy remedies available under Article 25(1)(b). A separate complaint that a person is operating a holiday home without the required licence or permit concerns compliance with the holiday home regulatory framework.

Conclusion

Dubai’s tenancy and holiday home frameworks operate separately but may overlap where a leased property is used for short-term accommodation. Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, governs the landlord-tenant relationship, including eviction, subletting and the effect of a transfer of ownership. Decree No. 41 of 2013 and Administrative Resolution No. 1 of 2020, on the other hand, regulate the operation of holiday homes, including licensing, permits and compliance requirements.

Where a tenant intends to use a rented property as a holiday home, both regimes must be considered. The tenant must have the necessary right to sublet under the tenancy relationship while also complying with the separate DET requirements for operating a holiday home. Understanding which legal framework applies to each issue is therefore important in determining the appropriate rights, obligations and dispute resolution route in Dubai.

FAQ’s

1. When can a landlord evict a tenant in Dubai?

Dubai tenancy law permits eviction in specific circumstances. During the tenancy, grounds can include non-payment of rent following the required notice, unauthorised subletting, illegal use of the property, serious property damage, or breach of tenancy obligations. After expiry of the lease, eviction may also be sought for reasons such as sale of the property, personal use, demolition, or substantial renovation, subject to the applicable legal requirements.

2. How much notice must a landlord give a tenant when selling a property in Dubai?

Where eviction is sought because the landlord intends to sell the property, the tenant must generally receive at least 12 months’ notice, stating the reason for eviction. The notice must be served through a Notary Public or by registered mail.

3. Does selling a rented property automatically terminate the tenancy agreement?

No. A transfer of ownership does not automatically terminate an existing fixed-term tenancy. Article 28 of Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007 provides that transferring ownership to a new owner does not affect the tenant’s right to continue occupying the property under the existing lease.

4. Can a tenant sublet a property in Dubai?

A tenant generally cannot sublet or assign the use of a rented property to another person without the landlord’s written consent, unless otherwise agreed. Unauthorised subletting can provide grounds for eviction of both the tenant and subtenant.

5. Can a residential property be used as a holiday home in Dubai?

Properties offered as holiday homes must comply with Dubai’s holiday-home regulatory framework. The activity is regulated by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) under Dubai Decree No. 41 of 2013. Owners and authorised operators must register and obtain the required holiday-home permit before operating qualifying units as short-term accommodation.

6. What permits are required to operate a holiday home in Dubai?

Holiday-home owners or licensed operators must register through DET’s Holiday Homes system and add the relevant property before operating it. Documentation can include the property’s title deed, owner identification, authorisation where applicable, and other required property documents. Each approved holiday-home unit is subject to applicable registration, classification, and permit requirements.