Dubai Landlord-Tenant Law: Eviction, Rent Increases And RDC Disputes

Dubai's landlord-tenant framework establishes a comprehensive regulatory system governing lease contracts, rent adjustments, and eviction procedures. This analysis examines the statutory controls under Law No. 26 of 2007 and related decrees, exploring how contractual rights are balanced against clear legal limits in one of the region's most active rental markets.

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Introduction

The landlord-tenant relationship in the Emirate of Dubai is governed principally by Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, together referred to as the Dubai Tenancy Law. It is supplemented by Decree No. 43 of 2013 on rent increases, Decree No. 26 of 2013 establishing the Rental Disputes Settlement Centre (RDC), and general contractual principles contained in Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 Promulgating the Law of Civil Transactions. Together, these laws regulate the registration of leases, rent increases, evictions and the resolution of rental disputes. In this article, we look at the main statutory controls in these areas.

Legislative Framework and Contractual Stability

The tenancy relationship must be formalised in a lease contract under Article 4 of the Dubai Tenancy Law, which includes the property being leased, the purpose and duration of the lease, the rent and how it is to be paid, and the name of the property owner if the landlord is not the owner. Lease contracts and any subsequent amendments are to be registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, generally through the Ejari system. Registering the tenancy creates an official record and is an important piece of evidence and a process requirement for matters relating to rental.

Article 7 emphasises the importance of stability in contracts. A valid lease may not be terminated unilaterally during its term, except by mutual agreement or in accordance with law. Any contractual break right, charge for early termination and compensation is therefore subject to the terms of the lease, an agreement subsequently reached between the parties or a determination by the RDC.

Rent Determination and Adjustment

Dubai Tenancy Law, Article 9 requires the rent to be set out in the lease agreement. Where the parties have not specified the rent or the agreed rent cannot be proved, the RDC may determine the rental value by reference to similar properties, the condition and location of the property, the prevailing economic circumstances and the rent criteria approved by RERA.

For lease renewals, Decree No. 43 of 2013 limits the maximum increase by comparing the existing rent with the average rental value of similar units under the approved rent index:

The permitted rent increase depends on how much lower the tenant’s current rent is compared with the average rent for similar properties. If the current rent is no more than 10 per cent below the average rent, the landlord cannot increase it. If it is between 11 and 20 per cent below the average, the maximum increase is 5 per cent. If it is between 21 and 30 per cent below, the maximum increase is 10 per cent. If it is between 31 and 40 per cent below, the maximum increase is 15 per cent. A maximum increase of 20 per cent is permitted only where the current rent is more than 40 per cent below the average rent for similar properties.

For residential properties, the Dubai Land Department’s Smart Rental Index is used to assess the average rental value of similar units, based on available property and market data. It is useful in establishing whether a rent increase is permissible but does not override the statutory increases limits as provided for under Decree No. 43 of 2013.

A permissible increase must also satisfy the notice requirement. Under Articles 13 and 14 of the Dubai Tenancy Law, a party seeking to amend the rent or another lease term on renewal must notify the other party at least ninety days before the lease expires, unless the parties have agreed to a different notice period. Where the required notice is not given, the proposed increase will generally not apply to that renewal.

Statutory Controls on Eviction

Article 25 distinguishes between the eviction before the expiry of the lease and the eviction upon expiry. A landlord may not recover possession merely because the landlord prefers a different tenant or a higher rent. The legal basis, the period of notice, the evidence and the manner of service must be determined.

Eviction Before Expiry of the Lease

Under Article 25(1) of the Dubai Tenancy Law, eviction before expiry is available on the following grounds:

failure to pay the rent, or any part of it, within thirty days after receiving a payment notice from the landlord, unless the parties have agreed otherwise;

subletting the property, or any part of it, without the landlord’s written approval;

using the property for an illegal purpose or in a manner contrary to public order or morals;

leaving commercial premises unoccupied without a valid reason for thirty consecutive days or ninety non-consecutive days in one year, unless otherwise agreed;

making changes that endanger the safety of the property and make it impossible to restore the property to its original condition, or causing damage through a deliberate act, gross negligence, or by allowing another person to cause such damage;

using the property for a purpose other than the permitted use or in breach of planning, construction, or land-use regulations;

a risk of collapse established by a technical report issued or certified by Dubai Municipality;

failure to comply with a legal or contractual obligation within thirty days after service of a notice requiring compliance; or

a decision by a competent government authority requiring demolition and reconstruction for urban development purposes.

The thirty-day cure period applies specifically to non-payment and to a failure to comply with legal or contractual obligations. It should not be construed as a general cure period for all grounds of eviction. For claims under Article 25(1), the statutory notice must be served through a Notary Public or by registered mail.

Eviction Upon Expiry of the Lease

Under Article 25(2) of the Dubai Tenancy Law, a landlord may seek eviction upon expiry only where:

the owner intends to demolish and reconstruct the property, or add structures that prevent its continued occupation, after obtaining the required approvals;

the property requires restoration or comprehensive maintenance that cannot be carried out while occupied, supported by a technical report issued or certified by Dubai Municipality;

the owner requires the property for personal use or for the use of a first-degree relative and proves that the owner does not own another property suitable for that purpose; or

the owner intends to sell the property.

For these grounds, the landlord must give the tenant at least twelve months’ notice before the proposed eviction date, state the ground relied upon, and serve the notice through a Notary Public or by registered mail.

Restrictions Following Eviction and the Tenant’s Right to Return

Under Article 26 of the Dubai Tenancy Law, where the RDC orders the landlord to recover possession of the property for personal use or for the use of a first-degree relative, the landlord may not rent the property to another person for at least two years in the case of residential property and three years in the case of non-residential property. These periods are calculated from the date on which the landlord recovers possession. If the landlord re-lets the property before the relevant period expires, the former tenant may seek fair compensation before the RDC.

Article 29 gives the tenant priority to return to the property where it has been demolished and reconstructed or renovated by the landlord. The rent must be determined in accordance with Article 9 of the Dubai Tenancy Law. The tenant must exercise this priority right within thirty days from the date of notification by the landlord.

Adjudication before the Rental Disputes Settlement Centre

The RDC was established under Decree No. 26 of 2013 as a specialised judicial body for rental disputes in Dubai. It has exclusive jurisdiction over disputes between landlords and tenants concerning properties in the Emirate, including properties in free zones, except where a free zone has its own competent tribunal or court. Its jurisdiction also excludes lease-finance disputes and certain long-term leases governed by the real property registration legislation.

Claims are filed electronically through the RDC system or through an authorised Real Estate Services Trustee Centre. Supporting documents must be submitted in Arabic or accompanied by a legal Arabic translation. The relevant tenancy contract, notices, proof of service, identity or corporate documents, and financial evidence should be filed according to the nature of the claim.

Under Article 7 of Decree No. 26 of 2013, the RDC consists of a judicial sector and an administrative sector. The judicial sector comprises the Arbitration and Reconciliation Department, the First Instance Department, the Appeals Chamber, and the Sentences and Rulings Execution Department. The administrative sector consists of organisational units that provide technical and administrative support to the judicial sector.

The Arbitration and Reconciliation Department seeks to resolve rental disputes amicably. Under Article 10, it must endeavour to reach a settlement within fifteen days from the date the parties appear before it, although this period may be extended by the supervising judge. If a settlement is reached, it is recorded in an agreement signed by the parties and approved by the supervising judge. The agreement has the force of a writ of execution, and half of the filing fee is refunded.

If the dispute is not settled amicably, it is referred to the First Instance Department for adjudication. Judgments involving claims valued at AED 100,000 or more may be appealed before the Appeals Chamber. Judgments involving claims valued at less than AED 100,000 are generally final, except in the specific cases listed in Article 17 of Decree No. 26 of 2013, including where the judgment orders eviction, is issued in violation of jurisdictional rules, grants relief not requested by the parties, grants more than was requested, fails to determine relief requested by the parties, is issued without proper representation or service, is based on forged documents discovered after the judgment or false testimony established after the judgment, or where a party concealed evidence or documents that would have changed the outcome of the case. Judgments of the Appeals Chamber are final.

Conclusion

Dubai’s landlord-tenant framework establishes a regulated system in which contractual rights are subject to clear statutory limits. Rent increases must comply with the approved Rental Index and the applicable notice requirements, while eviction is permitted only on the grounds and through the procedures set out in the Dubai Tenancy Law. The law also protects former tenants in specific circumstances, including restrictions on re-letting after personal-use eviction and the right to return following reconstruction or renovation.

The RDC plays a central role in resolving rental disputes through reconciliation, adjudication, appeal, and enforcement. In practice, the success of a landlord’s or tenant’s claim will often depend not only on the underlying legal right, but also on compliance with the required notices, evidence, service methods, and procedural timelines. The framework therefore seeks to protect property rights while maintaining fairness, stability, and transparency in Dubai’s rental market.

FAQ’s

1. What laws regulate landlord-tenant relations in Dubai?

Landlord-tenant relations in Dubai are primarily governed by Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008. These laws regulate tenancy contracts, rent adjustments, landlord and tenant obligations, lease renewal, eviction and rental disputes.

2. When can a landlord evict a tenant before the lease expires?

A landlord may seek eviction before the lease expires in circumstances specified by law, including non-payment of rent after the required notice, unauthorised subletting, unlawful use of the property, serious damage, misuse of the premises or failure to comply with contractual or legal obligations after notice. The applicable notice requirements depend on the ground relied upon.

3. Is a 12-month eviction notice required in Dubai?

A 12-month notice is generally required when a landlord seeks eviction upon expiry of the tenancy contract for reasons such as selling the property, using it personally or for a qualifying first-degree relative, demolishing and reconstructing it, or carrying out comprehensive maintenance that cannot be completed while occupied. The notice must state the reason and be served through a notary public or registered mail.

4. How can a landlord increase the rent in Dubai?

A proposed rent increase must comply with the applicable rental-index framework and legal requirements. Unless the tenancy contract provides otherwise, the party proposing to change the rent or another contract term must notify the other party at least 90 days before the contract expires. If the parties disagree, the RDC may determine the fair rent using the applicable statutory criteria.

5. What disputes can the Rental Disputes Center hear?

The Rental Disputes Center has jurisdiction over most disputes arising between landlords and tenants of properties in Dubai, including certain disputes involving properties in free zones. It hears matters such as eviction, unpaid rent, lease renewal, contract termination, rent disputes, compensation claims and related provisional or enforcement applications.

6. What documents may be required to file an RDC case?

Documents commonly required include the latest Ejari tenancy contract, identification documents, the claimant’s bank or IBAN details and evidence supporting the claim. For an eviction case, the applicant may also need the notarised notice or registered-post records showing that the notice was served. Documents must generally be submitted in Arabic or accompanied by a legal Arabic translation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.