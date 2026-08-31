Tenant Rights Dubai: What Every Tenant Should Know

You receive an email from your landlord saying your rent will increase substantially at renewal. A few days later, you are told that if you do not accept the new amount, you should leave the property. Or perhaps your air conditioning has stopped working, your security deposit is being withheld, or you have suddenly received an eviction notice.

For many tenants, particularly expatriates who are unfamiliar with the local system, it can be difficult to know whether a landlord’s request is legally valid.

Understanding tenant rights Dubai is therefore important before responding, signing a new agreement, withholding rent, or moving out.

Dubai has a detailed legal framework governing landlord-tenant relationships. This guide explains the main rights tenants should know, including rent increases, maintenance, eviction, security deposits, lease renewal and rental disputes.

What Are Tenant Rights in Dubai?

The main legislation regulating residential and commercial tenancies in Dubai is Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008. Rental disputes are generally handled by the Rental Disputes Center (RDC), the specialised judicial body associated with the Dubai Land Department.

Understanding tenant rights Dubai begins with an important principle: both landlord and tenant are bound by the tenancy contract and the applicable tenancy laws.

Lease contracts governed by the law must be registered with RERA, commonly through the Ejari system. The contract should clearly identify the property, rental amount, payment method and lease period.

Some of the most important tenant protections concern rent increases, maintenance, eviction, security deposits and the tenant’s ability to use the property without unlawful interference.

1. Protection Against Improper Rent Increases

A landlord cannot simply impose any rent increase they choose.

For renewal, rental adjustments are assessed under the applicable Dubai rental framework and the Dubai Land Department’s Rental Index. The DLD currently provides its Rental Index service for checking rental values and permitted adjustments.

Where either party wishes to change the rental amount or other contract terms, Article 14 of the amended Tenancy Law generally requires at least 90 days’ notice before the lease expires, unless the parties have agreed otherwise.

This means tenants receiving a last-minute rent increase should first check:

When the notice was received;

What the tenancy contract says;

The current DLD Rental Index;

Whether the requested increase complies with the applicable rules.

Do not assume that an email requesting a higher amount automatically creates an obligation to pay it.

2. Right to Essential Maintenance

Another important part of tenant rights Dubai concerns property maintenance.

Unless the parties have agreed differently, Article 16 places responsibility on the landlord for maintenance and repairs affecting the tenant’s intended use of the property. The landlord is also generally responsible for defects, damage or deterioration that are not caused by the tenant.

For example, significant problems involving plumbing, structural defects or essential systems may fall within the landlord’s responsibility, depending on the lease terms and circumstances.

Tenants should nevertheless check their contract carefully because tenancy agreements often allocate responsibility for certain minor repairs or maintenance.

3. Protection From Unlawful Utility Disconnection or Interference

A landlord can’t just cut off utilities or physically block them to try to force a tenant out. Article 34 prohibits landlords from interrupting services or otherwise interfering with the tenant’s use of the property.

If this happens, the tenant can go to the police station of jurisdiction. A tenant may also submit a claim to the RDC, based on official reports, and, where legally justified, be compensated for damage thus caused.

4. Protection Against Improper Eviction

One of the most frequently misunderstood areas of tenant rights Dubai is eviction.

A landlord cannot normally remove a tenant simply because they want a different tenant or believe the property could earn higher rent.

Article 25 gives some causes for eviction after the expiration of the tenancy contract, such as the owner’s having to sell the property, use it himself or by certain first-degree relatives, have it demolished and rebuilt or undergo comprehensive restoration that may not be completed if the tenant remains.

For these grounds, the landlord must generally give the tenant at least 12 months’ notice, served through a Notary Public or registered mail, stating the reason for eviction.

Different rules apply to eviction during an existing tenancy. For example, non-payment of rent may become a ground for eviction if the tenant fails to pay within the required period after proper notice. Unauthorised subletting, serious contractual breaches and certain unlawful uses of the property can also create eviction risks.

How a Rental Dispute Works in Dubai

When a dispute develops, tenants should follow a structured approach.

Step 1: Review the Tenancy Contract and Ejari

Check the lease agreement, Ejari certificate, addenda and any special terms related to maintenance, early termination, renewal or payment.

Step 2: Check the Applicable Legal Rule

Determine whether the issue concerns rent adjustment, eviction, maintenance, deposit recovery or another contractual obligation.

For rent disputes, check the current Dubai Land Department Rental Index before responding.

Step 3: Preserve Evidence

Keep copies of emails, WhatsApp messages, notices, payment receipts, photographs, maintenance requests and property handover records.

If your dispute is heard by the RDC, documentation can be critical.

Step 4: File Before the Rental Disputes Center

If negotiations are unsuccessful, the dispute may be referred to the RDC. Supporting documents are typically the tenancy contract, Ejari, ID, proof of payment, notices and correspondence relating to the dispute.

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Why Choosing the Right Law Firm Matters

Rental disputes often turn on details: the wording of the lease, the date a notice was served, the method of delivery, payment records and the evidence supporting each party’s position.

A law firm familiar with Dubai property and tenancy disputes can review these issues before a tenant takes action that may be difficult to reverse.

When choosing legal support, consider the firm’s experience with landlord-tenant disputes, familiarity with RDC procedures, ability to handle Arabic legal documentation and advocacy capabilities where formal representation becomes necessary.

Firms such as Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy advise landlords, tenants, investors and businesses on property and tenancy disputes in Dubai, including rental claims, eviction issues and related litigation.

Protect Your Position Before the Dispute Escalates

Dubai law provides meaningful protections for tenants, but those protections work best when tenants understand both their rights and their obligations.

If you receive an eviction notice, face a disputed rent increase, have a security-deposit problem or believe your landlord is interfering with your use of the property, avoid reacting without first reviewing the lease, Ejari records and applicable tenancy rules.

Taking action early can help preserve evidence, identify procedural problems and prevent avoidable mistakes.