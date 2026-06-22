New Equality Authority: A Step Forward In The Fight Against Discrimination

With the legislative decree approved by the Council of Ministers on April 28, 2026, the Italian legislator has taken decisive action to combat discrimination, reshaping its overall architecture. The aim is to move beyond a fragmented and uneven model, strengthening the effectiveness of safeguards and the system’s capacity for substantive intervention.

The core of the reform lies in the establishment, as of January 1, 2027, of the Equality Authority, intended to be an independent authority with regulatory, organisational and financial autonomy.

The new Authority is entrusted with broad and cross-cutting functions, ranging from the prevention of discrimination and support for victims to monitoring activities and assistance in judicial protection, with particular attention also to the employment context.

The new framework is further characterised by enhanced intervention powers and the introduction of structured tools for data collection and analysis, as well as a coordinated system involving territorial bodies.

The reform therefore fits within a broader perspective of greater integration and coherence of the system, in line with European standards and aimed at ensuring more stable, accessible and effective protection against discrimination.