Thailand Advances National Policy Framework For Data Centers

On September 4, 2026, Thailand’s prime minister convened the first meeting of the Data Center Business Policy Committee. The committee endorsed a draft policy framework for the data center industry and tasked four subcommittees with developing the standards that would sit beneath it, shifting away from fragmented, agency-by-agency approvals toward a unified national strategy aiming to maximize economic value while managing environmental and infrastructure concerns.

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On September 4, 2026, Thailand’s prime minister convened the first meeting of the Data Center Business Policy Committee. The committee endorsed a draft policy framework for the data center industry and tasked four subcommittees with developing the standards that would sit beneath it, shifting away from fragmented, agency-by-agency approvals toward a unified national strategy aiming to maximize economic value while managing environmental and infrastructure concerns.

Proposed Scope and Pillars of the National Data Center Policy Framework

The proposed framework would cover all types of data centers, including internal or captive facilities operated within a company or its affiliates, rather than only commercial third-party providers. If adopted in this form, companies running private data centers purely for internal purposes would also become subject to regulatory oversight. Minimum safety and operational standards would be established, with uniform enforcement across all categories.

The committee endorsed a draft policy framework with four key pillars:

Industrial classification: Data centers exceeding 2 MW would be classified as industrial operations, which may require factory licenses and environmental impact assessments under the Factory Act.

Data centers exceeding 2 MW would be classified as industrial operations, which may require factory licenses and environmental impact assessments under the Factory Act. Resource pricing: Utility rates would be structured to reflect both direct and indirect costs, supporting green energy and green data center standards.

Utility rates would be structured to reflect both direct and indirect costs, supporting green energy and green data center standards. Centralized screening: A centralized review would evaluate project suitability and resource allocation. Operators may be required to submit proposals through periodic “pitching” rounds, where projects are competitively assessed on their potential economic and strategic benefits to Thailand.

A centralized review would evaluate project suitability and resource allocation. Operators may be required to submit proposals through periodic “pitching” rounds, where projects are competitively assessed on their potential economic and strategic benefits to Thailand. Digital ecosystem: The framework would prioritize data sovereignty, tax incentives, and conditions promoting domestic digital businesses, AI, and cloud infrastructure.

Multidimensional Evaluation Criteria and Subcommittees

Four subcommittees will be established to develop standards responsible for the following dimensions:

Economic: Criteria for assessing the economic viability of data center projects, for use in prioritizing data centers based on infrastructure readiness, demand type (including AI factories), and location and zoning. The assessment outcomes must be able to confirm that data center projects will generate tangible and sustainable benefits for Thailand.

Criteria for assessing the economic viability of data center projects, for use in prioritizing data centers based on infrastructure readiness, demand type (including AI factories), and location and zoning. The assessment outcomes must be able to confirm that data center projects will generate tangible and sustainable benefits for Thailand. Infrastructure: Minimum technical requirements for energy, water, and digital systems.

Minimum technical requirements for energy, water, and digital systems. Site and building: Location suitability and building standards.

Location suitability and building standards. Environmental: Standards aligned with Thailand’s net zero goals.

The policy mechanisms are expected to be finalized by the end of September 2026, including transition timelines for existing operators.

What the Draft Framework Would Mean for Operators

While additional detail will be provided by the subcommittees, the proposed framework’s endorsed outlines include the following implications for data center operators:

Broader regulatory net: All data center operators, including those running captive or internal facilities, would come within the scope of oversight.

All data center operators, including those running captive or internal facilities, would come within the scope of oversight. Industrial threshold: Data centers above 2 MW would face industrial classification and additional permitting.

Data centers above 2 MW would face industrial classification and additional permitting. Centralized approvals: A centralized process may lengthen timelines initially, though it is intended to provide greater predictability over time.

A centralized process may lengthen timelines initially, though it is intended to provide greater predictability over time. Green requirements: Operators would face mandates or incentives to use renewable energy and meet green data center standards, which may include energy efficiency benchmarks, water usage limits, and alignment with Thailand’s net zero goals.

Operators would face mandates or incentives to use renewable energy and meet green data center standards, which may include energy efficiency benchmarks, water usage limits, and alignment with Thailand’s net zero goals. Cost adjustments: New utility pricing could increase operating expenses for energy- and water-intensive facilities.

New utility pricing could increase operating expenses for energy- and water-intensive facilities. Strategic alignment: Investors would be expected to demonstrate alignment with national priorities, including technology transfer and local talent development.

Investors would be expected to demonstrate alignment with national priorities, including technology transfer and local talent development. Data sovereignty: Ensuring that data stored in Thailand remains subject to Thai law and jurisdiction is a priority for the government. This could entail data localization requirements affecting how international operators store and transfer data.

Outlook

Government agencies were directed to submit information on data centers to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society by September 11, 2026, categorizing them as (1) operational, (2) construction completed, (3) under construction, or (4) pending approval. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society will serve as the central agency responsible for collecting and consolidating this information to facilitate oversight and policy development.

Detailed technical standards, compliance thresholds, and transition timelines are expected once the subcommittees report at the end of September 2026. A dedicated Thai Standard Industrial Classification code for data centers is also being considered.

In the meantime, operators and investors should assess current operations to evaluate whether existing or planned facilities exceed the 2 MW threshold and what additional permits may be required. They should also begin planning for compliance with Green Data Center standards and renewable energy requirements.

Throughout this process, early engagement can be an important compliance strategy. Participating in stakeholder consultations as policies are finalized can be helpful in ensuring that needs and perspectives are heard and understood.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.