Thailand Introduces Expedited Takedown Rules For Online Content

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) published a notification establishing an expedited court-ordered takedown mechanism for online content in cases of “urgent necessity.” The notification, which was issued on July 17, 2026, under the Computer Crime Act B.E. 2550 (2007), as amended, took effect the following day. It significantly expands the categories of content subject to rapid government-initiated removal.

Content Categories Subject to Takedown

The notification defines “urgent necessity” (section 20, paragraph 5, of the Computer Crime Act) as circumstances where any delay in suppressing computer data may impact national security, religion, the monarchy, good morals, social culture, or public order.

In this regard, it establishes four broad categories of content:

Computer Crime Act offenses. National security offenses. IP and other criminal offenses, where it is contrary to public order or good morals and a competent officer has requested its suppression. Content contrary to public order or good morals, a broad residual category encompassing 14 subcategories approved by the Computer Data Screening Committee.

The fourth category is the most expansive. Its 14 subcategories include:

Content defaming, mocking, satirizing, or devaluing the monarchy.

Online gambling advertising or facilitation.

Offering illegal firearms for sale.

Offering baraku (hookah) products or e-cigarettes for sale.

Offering cannabis inflorescences or processed cannabis products for sale.

Advertising or soliciting prostitution.

Content inciting violence, hatred, or social division.

Unauthorized overseas employment advertising.

Offering boiled kratom juice for sale.

Online sale or advertising of alcoholic beverages.

Content satirizing or degrading Buddhism.

Money lending at interest rates exceeding legally prescribed limits.

Advertising or disseminating information about surrogacy services.

Forgery of documents, cards, or official documents.

Enforcement Procedure

In cases of urgent necessity, a competent official assigned by the MDES permanent secretary must file a petition with supporting evidence to the court with jurisdiction, requesting an order to suppress or delete the content as quickly as possible. The official will also promptly report the situation to the minister.

Implications for Businesses

Digital platforms and online service providers should anticipate a significant increase in government-initiated takedown orders across a wide range of content types well beyond traditional cybercrime. Platforms hosting user-generated content face heightened compliance exposure.

E-commerce and fintech companies engaged in online alcohol sales, lending, or surrogacy-related services should note that these activities are now expressly enumerated as qualifying for urgent takedown. Online lenders should review advertising and interest rate disclosures carefully.

Next Steps

Affected businesses should consider two immediate actions: reviewing and updating content moderation policies to address the prohibited content categories, and establishing internal protocols for responding to court-ordered takedowns on an expedited basis, given the absence of fixed response timelines.