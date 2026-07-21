AI Comic Boom, Virtual Idol Rise And Accelerated IP Globalization

Rouse and Lusheng Law Firm have released their 2025 report examining intellectual property development and protection in China's film and television industry, launched at the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival. The report analyzes three major industry trends—AI comic dramas, virtual idols, and global IP expansion—while providing comprehensive insights into policy changes, industry statistics, and landmark judicial cases that shape the evolving IP landscape.

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During the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival, Rouse, in collaboration with strategic partner Lusheng Law Firm, has officially launched the 2025 report on the "Development and Protection of IP in China's Film and Television Industry" on 20 June.

The annual report has centred on three cutting-edge industry trends: the explosive growth of AI comic dramas, the rapid rise of virtual idols, and the accelerated global expansion of domestic IPs. It has systematically reviewed the past year’s film and television policies, core IP statistics, key industry developments, and landmark judicial cases, offering a comprehensive overview of the latest changes in China’s film and television IP landscape.

Leveraging the in-depth research and practical expertise of Rouse and Lusheng teams, the launch has delivered forward-looking industry insights and practical strategies. It has provided professional, actionable references for industry practitioners to address emerging IP compliance risks and optimize IP commercialization and overseas layout, supporting the standardized and high-quality development of the film and television industry.

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