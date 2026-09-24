China Media And Entertainment Weekly News Bulletin – ISSUE 115 Week Of 24 August 2026

(1) IdG Youngest Duo “IdG 2%” Debuts with Single Excuse² After 20-Hour Music Video Shoot IdG’s youngest duo “IdG 2%”—featuring 15-year-old Fiona and 17-year-old Elva—debuted with the single Excuse². The duo completed a 20-hour music video shoot celebrating their friendship, supported by surprise cameos from their fellow first-generation IdG teammates. (2) DELF 2026 to Focus on AI-Driven Content Creation and Community Economy Shift Singer-songwriter Terence Lam returned to the stage at the Po Leung Kuk “SHINE ON!” charity concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum, while rising star Chantel Yiu expressed her hope to invite him as a guest for her upcoming solo show. (3) Aaron Kwok to Perform Live at HKJC Season Opening for Just HK$10 Entry Fee Aaron Kwok will perform his new HKJC theme song, Charge Ahead, live at the September 6 racecourse season opening. Fans can attend the exclusive event for a HK$10 entry fee, following the release of the song’s HK$2 million music video. (4) Louis Koo Takes the Baton in Hong Kong Entertainment: Building a 13-Subsidiary Film Empire Louis Koo capped his sold-out solo concert tour with a symbolic industry “handover” from Andy Lau. Beyond the stage, Koo leads One Cool Group, a 13-subsidiary film empire that vertically integrates production, visual effects, and artist management across Hong Kong cinema. (5) Inaugural Guangdong Pop Music Creation Conference Launches in Guangzhou with Major Industry Initiatives The inaugural Guangdong Pop Music Creation Conference opened in Guangzhou on August 25, launching new municipal industry policies, an AI-inclusive music competition, an industry alliance, and the opening of the 100,000-square-meter Guangzhou Music Park. (6) TIMA 2026 Hits Kai Tak Stadium: Stray Kids, IVE, NMIXX, and William Chan Light Up Hong Kong Stage



TMElive International Music Awards 2026 (TIMA) concluded at Kai Tak Main Stadium with major awards for IVE, NMIXX, and NCT WISH. Pop star William Chan won “Asia Crossover Artist of the Year,” delivering a five-song performance alongside acts like Stray Kids and Taeyeon. (7) Hong Kong Musical The Impossible Trial – A Musical Reaches 100th Show Milestone in Shanghai



Original Cantonese musical The Impossible Trial – A Musical celebrated its 100th performance during a 20-show run in Shanghai. Music director Leon Ko and the dual-cast lineup joined fans for a special encore, highlighting a major milestone for Hong Kong cultural exports in Mainland China. (8) First AIGC Film Leaderboard Launched in Hong Kong as Jacqueline Ch’ng and Sammy Sum Headline Nominees



The inaugural AIGC Film Leaderboard launched at AsiaWorld-Expo on August 26, nominating 26 AI-generated short dramas. Supported by industry figures like Paco Wong, the competition highlights human-AI collaboration and features nominated works produced by Jacqueline Ch’ng and starring an AI avatar of Sammy Sum, with winners announced in December. (9) Girl Group Honey Punch Showcases Upgraded Skills at Music Fest Following South Korean Training



Honey Punch performed as the opening act at the “We Life Music Festival” following an intensive training stint in South Korea. Celebrating their first anniversary with a newly launched fan club, the girl group showcased their new single Sugar Free Punch alongside high-energy dance tracks for a supportive crowd. (10) Stephy Tang, Cloud Wan, Feanna Wong, and Amy Lo Join Forces for Metro Radio’s 35th Anniversary Concert



To celebrate Metro Radio’s 35th anniversary, Stephy Tang, Cloud Wan, Feanna Wong, and Amy Lo performed at HKCEC on August 23. The concert featured multi-generational duets, solo hits, and group performances, culminating in a collective rendition of Sammi Cheng’s “Our Theme Song.” (11) Hong Kong Musicians Kung Chi Shing and Olivier Cong Reunite at West Kowloon to Perform New Album “No More Dark”



Hong Kong musicians Kung Chi Shing and Olivier Cong performed their new album No More Dark at West Kowloon on August 21–22. Combining acoustic and electronic improvisation, the concert explored theme-driven soundscapes while highlighting the irreplaceable human element of live performance. (12) Low-Budget Animated Phenomenon Niu Lai Sparking Box Office Surge and Social Media Craze



Animated film Niu Lai, created over five years by director Xin Yumeng and his mother, became an unexpected viral hit, crossing RMB 30 million at the box office. Initially mocked for its crude animation, the film resonated with audiences seeking genuine sincerity over polished, formulaic mainstream cinema.

(1) IdG Youngest Duo “IdG 2%” Debuts with Single Excuse² After 20-Hour Music Video Shoot

The local idol project “IdG Girls” has officially debuted its youngest subunit, “IdG 2%.” The duo consists of the group’s youngest first-generation members: 15-year-old Fiona Lee and 17-year-old Elva Ng. They launched their music career with the release of their debuting single Excuse² along with its music video, now available across major streaming platforms.

Composed by executive producer Bert744 with lyrics by Chung Said, Excuse² draws inspiration from Fiona and Elva’s real-life friendship, tracing their transition from strangers during auditions to an inseparable duo during training. The accompanying music video shoot lasted 20 hours, starting at 4:00 AM. Both members admitted to staying awake all night out of nervous excitement, though they quickly regained their energy during a playful pillow fight scene on set.

In a surprise turn toward the end of filming, fellow first-generation members from previously debuted units—IdG Bubbles and IdG Sundae—arrived on set to cheer on the duo and join in a group cameo. Executive Producer Bert744 emphasized that while the units showcase distinct musical styles on stage, the project prioritizes shared growth, sisterhood, and group unity.

News Source:https://www.am730.com.hk/%E5%A8%9B%E6%A8%82/1048678/

(2) DELF 2026 to Focus on AI-Driven Content Creation and Community Economy Shift

The Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2026 (DELF 2026) will take place at Cyberport from August 28 to 30. Centered on how artificial intelligence, immersive technology, and cloud infrastructure are reshaping the digital entertainment ecosystem, the forum gathers global industry leaders across gaming, XR film, short dramas, and cloud computing.

Ahead of the forum, four industry experts shared insights into how technology is transforming content production and consumer interaction. Kun Gao, Director of GGWP Inc., emphasized AI’s role in turning static games into dynamic, highly personalized social platforms while using real-time context analysis for proactive moderation against online harassment. Wang Jixuan, Vice General Manager of Xi’an Film Studio, highlighted how XR and virtual production streamline film workflows and break the “fourth wall” for interactive audience experiences. Meanwhile, Li Muhan, Co-founder of Yuguang Tongchen Group, discussed using AI short dramas to unlock cross-media IP value—leveraging Hong Kong as an international gateway for overseas expansion. On the infrastructure side, Zhou Zhaobo, Head of Solutions at Huawei Cloud Hong Kong, detailed how full-stack cloud matrix computing and multimodal models power low-latency distribution and AI content generation.

Additionally, DELF 2026 will launch the inaugural “AI Micro-Academy for Cultural & Creative Industry.” Co-curated with AMP4 and major tech partners including Alibaba Cloud, Adobe, Google, and Kling, it offers over 25 certified micro-courses in AI tools and immersive storytelling.

News Source:https://www.hkej.com/features/article/

(3) Aaron Kwok to Perform Live at HKJC Season Opening for Just HK$10 Entry Fee

Hong Kong pop superstar Aaron Kwok will perform a special one-day live concert at the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) new racing season opening event on September 6. Appointed as the HKJC’s Year of the Horse Ambassador, Kwok will debut his new thematic song, Charge Ahead (《衝衝衝》), live for racegoers, with general admission priced at just HK$40.

The new track, composed by Frankie Tam with lyrics by Kwok’s longtime manager Siu Mei, was officially released on August 10 and amassed over 22.7 million views across online platforms within two weeks. To accompany the single, the production team invested HK$2 million to film an elaborate music video directed by Dee Lam, with choreography created by globally renowned dancer Mike Song.

The 18-hour music video shoot included rare access to restricted stable areas at the racecourse. Kwok, who is an avid horse owner himself, expressed excitement about performing the track live to kick off the new racing season and engaging with fans in person at the iconic venue.

News Source:https://www.mirrormedia.mg/external/mirrordaily_81756

(4) Louis Koo Takes the Baton in Hong Kong Entertainment: Building a 13-Subsidiary Film Empire

53-year-old actor Louis Koo recently completed his first-ever solo live concert series, LOUIS KOO MY FIRST SHOW. The four-show run included sold-out performances at the Hong Kong Coliseum followed by dates at the Venetian Macao. During the final Hong Kong show, pop legend Andy Lau made a guest appearance to symbolically “pass the baton” of the Hong Kong entertainment industry to Koo.

Behind the stage lights, Koo’s influential industry status is anchored by One Cool Group Limited, a film empire he founded in 2013. Headquartered in Kwun Tong, the vertically integrated business operates approximately 13 subsidiaries covering the entire filmmaking pipeline, including financing, production, visual effects, sound design, equipment rental, and artist management. This in-house structure allows cost control and steady service revenue, though it carries high fixed operational expenses.

By leveraging his reputation into a commercialized IP, Koo bridges the gap between performer and studio owner. His fame drives direct revenue across box office hits, concert tickets, and brand endorsements while feeding back into his production house. While One Cool Group has achieved massive critical and commercial success—such as Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, which grossed over HK$110 million locally—the heavy-asset model also entails significant financial exposure, as seen in high-budget projects like Warrior of Future.

News Source: https://www.hk01.com/%E7%9C%BE%E6%A8%82%E8%BF%B7/60382709/%E5%8F%A4%E5%A4%A9%E6%A8%82%E6%BC%94%E5%94%B1%E6%9C%83-%E5%A3%93%E8%BB%B8%E5%94%B1-%E9%A2%A8%E5%86%8D%E8%B5%B7%E6%99%82-%E5%93%A5%E5%93%A5%E5%96%BA%E6%88%91%E5%BF%83%E7%9B%AE%E4%B8%AD%E5%A5%BD%E7%B7%8A%E8%A6%81

(5) Inaugural Guangdong Pop Music Creation Conference Launches in Guangzhou with Major Industry Initiatives

The inaugural Guangdong Pop Music Creation Conference opened in Guangzhou on August 25, gathering over 500 music industry representatives, experts, and producers from across China. The event serves as a comprehensive platform designed to integrate music creation with industrial development, fostering original talent and driving industry upgrades as Guangdong aims to revitalize its pop music sector and invite global creators to the province.

The conference unveiled several major initiatives to boost the industry. Guangzhou officially released new policy measures supporting high-quality music industry growth across eight key areas, including fine works creation, industrial clusters, live performances, venue construction, copyright protection, financial services, digital trade, and talent development. In addition, the First Pop Music Creation Competition launched nationwide with no barriers regarding age or professional background, featuring a dedicated AI music track to encourage technological innovation. The newly formed Pop Music Industry Collaboration Alliance and the “Chinese Pop Music Original Chart” were also launched to connect national industry resources and help original music reach broader audiences.

Coinciding with the event, the Guangzhou Music Park officially opened at the Guangdong Olympic Center South Plaza. Spanning 100,000 square meters, the new Greater Bay Area landmark will serve as a 365-day active performance hub, hosting an inaugural pop music season running through Spring Festival 2027.

News Source:http://gd.people.com.cn/BIG5/n2/2026/0826/c123932-41678061.html

(6) TIMA 2026 Hits Kai Tak Stadium: Stray Kids, IVE, NMIXX, and William Chan Light Up Hong Kong Stage

The two-day TMElive International Music Awards 2026 (TIMA) took place on August 22 and 23 at the Kai Tak Main Stadium. The second day featured a red carpet and live performances by top K-pop acts including Stray Kids, IVE, NMIXX, NCT WISH, MEOVV, and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, alongside Hong Kong star William Chan.

On the red carpet, IVE appeared as a five-member group without Gaeul due to tour commitments, expressing gratitude for fan support and previewing a performance of their debut hit ELEVEN. NMIXX greeted media in Mandarin and promised a 100-point live vocal performance showcasing both sweet and confident sides. Stray Kids expressed excitement about their ongoing musical growth and declared their appreciation to fans, shouting “I only have you!” in Mandarin.

During the award presentation, NMIXX won “Pioneer Overseas Group,” NCT WISH secured “Breakthrough Overseas Group,” and IVE took home “Popular Overseas Group.” Meanwhile, William Chan received the “Asia Crossover Artist of the Year” award. Returning to the music stage, Chan delivered a dynamic five-song set featuring multiple outfit changes, performing hits like Queen, LoveU2, and Warrior, while also playing acoustic guitar for his ballad Us.

News Source:https://www.stheadline.com/film-drama/3607402/

(7) Hong Kong Musical The Impossible Trial – A Musical Reaches 100th Show Milestone in Shanghai

the acclaimed Hong Kong Cantonese musical The Impossible Trial – A Musical marked its landmark 100th performance on the evening of August 22 during its Shanghai tour. Co-produced by West Kowloon Cultural District and Hong Kong Repertory Theatre, the production held a special encore featuring two cast lineups and composer/music director Leon Ko, who accompanied the performers on piano and vowed to continue promoting Hong Kong culture through music.

First previewed in 2019 and premiered in 2022, The Impossible Trial – A Musical spent a decade in development before making its Mainland debut in 2025. Returning for a 20-show run in Shanghai from August 14 to 30, the musical has proven to be a sell-out hit. To sustain high demand, the production introduced a dual-cast system—a first for a Hong Kong musical—featuring actors Jordan Cheng, Lau Shau Ching, James Leung, and Yuen Ho Yeung.

Artistic leaders and presenters commended the production’s trajectory. Leung Chi Kei, Executive Director of Hong Kong Repertory Theatre, noted that the tour’s success disproved early doubts regarding Cantonese productions in the Mainland market. Paul Tam, Executive Director of Performing Arts at West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, added that the musical’s acclaim instills confidence in local creators. Lyricist Chris Shun expressed delight that Mainland audiences have begun learning Cantonese through the show, while Fei Yuanhong, General Manager of Shanghai Culture Square, praised the team’s decade-long commitment to original musical theater.

News Source: https://epaper.tkww.hk/a/202608/26/AP6a8df9a1e4b099d2ba495fb0.html

(8) First AIGC Film Leaderboard Launched in Hong Kong as Jacqueline Ch’ng and Sammy Sum Headline Nominees

The inaugural AIGC Film Leaderboard (“智影榜”) was officially launched on August 26 at the GIS Hong Kong Global Innovation Exhibition held at AsiaWorld-Expo. Aiming to establish an authoritative platform for generative AI video creators, the event unveiled its shortlist of 26 nominated AI short dramas, highlighting the growing trend of human-AI co-creation within the film and television industry.

The launch ceremony attracted prominent figures across the entertainment, music, and academic sectors, including veteran producer Paco Wong, The Wynners guitarist Bennett Pang, and HKUST AI doctoral researcher Liu Yexin. The judging panel features industry professionals such as screenwriter Edmond Wong, director Chan Tai Li, and cinematographer CK Chan, alongside AI scholars who will evaluate entries across storytelling, aesthetics, sound design, and technical innovation. Organizers emphasized that AI serves as a collaborative tool to expand creative potential rather than replace human imagination.

The nominated works span diverse genres including fantasy, sci-fi, time travel, and urban drama. Notable nominees include Strange Chronicles – Flames of Jealousy (《怪奇錄—妒火》), marking actress Jacqueline Ch’ng’s producer debut, and Reasons Not to Go Home for 10 Days (《10日不回家的理由》), directed by Derrick Tao and featuring an AI digital avatar of actor Sammy Sum. The final award winners will be announced at an official ceremony in December.

News Source:https://www.dotdotnews.com/s/202608/27/AP6a9040e0e4b04b6c5d380c7d.html

(9) Girl Group Honey Punch Showcases Upgraded Skills at Music Fest Following South Korean Training

Hong Kong girl group Honey Punch made a high-profile appearance as the opening act for the “We Life Music Festival” following their return from an intensive training program in South Korea. The performance drew hundreds of fans, who formed a striking purple ocean in the crowd by wearing exclusive anniversary baseball jerseys to mark the recent launch of the group’s official fan club.

During the event, Honey Punch performed their summer track No Sugar Please (《無糖賓治》), composed by Ronald Ng, along with Butterfly (《蝶式》) and a Cantopop Medley. Netizens and the event host praised the group for their sharp choreography and stable vocals post-training, noting that the medley appealed across generations. The members expressed deep gratitude for the fan support and welcomed friendly competition alongside fellow festival performers VIVA and idG Bubbles to help invigorate the local music scene.

Following their festival stage, Honey Punch has maintained a busy schedule across various promotional events. Their recent activities include a guest appearance on ViuTV’s live variety program VIURIETY (《8點直樂 VIURIETY》) to promote No Sugar Please through interactive games, as well as serving as the finale headliners for the Legacy Charity Basketball Carnival.

News Source:https://www.hk01.com/%E7%9C%BE%E6%A8%82%E8%BF%B7/60383467/honey-punch%E9%9F%93%E5%9C%8B%E7%89%B9%E8%A8%93%E5%9B%9E%E6%B8%AF%E9%96%8B%E9%A8%B7-%E9%9F%B3%E6%A8%82%E7%AF%80%E6%89%93%E9%A0%AD%E9%99%A3%E7%B4%AB%E6%B5%B7%E6%87%89%E6%8F%B4%E9%9C%87%E6%92%BC%E5%85%A8%E5%A0%B4?utm_source=01articlecopy&utm_medium=referral

(10) Stephy Tang, Cloud Wan, Feanna Wong, and Amy Lo Join Forces for Metro Radio’s 35th Anniversary Concert

According to news reports, Metro Broadcast Corporation Limited celebrated its 35th anniversary on August 23 with the Metro Anniversary 35 “Spectrum of Self” concert held at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Hall 5BC. Headlined by Stephy Tang alongside new-generation female artists Cloud Wan, Feanna Wong, and Amy Lo, the event showcased female empowerment and musical evolution across five thematic chapters directed by music director So Dao-chit.

The evening opened with Amy Lo’s dramatic performance of Black String (《黑繩》) and Red Flag. Stephy Tang followed with hits like Blue Shoes (《藍鞋子》) before duetting with Media Asia newcomer Lester Lam on Saying Goodbye Doesn’t Mean We’re Friends (《再見不是朋友》) and with Cloud on Memento (《回憶半分鐘》). Cloud then took the stage, performing Tang’s He Would Not Let Me Cry (《他不准我哭》) alongside self-accompanied acoustic pieces. Feanna Wong later energized the audience with Someday I’ll Fly, guitar duets with Lam, and Wah Fu No. 1 (《華富一號》), which seamlessly transitioned into Tang’s rendition of Still Here (《仍留在這裏》).

Beyond solo acts, the four singers engaged in cross-generational collaborations, including a group rendition of Sammi Cheng’s We All Grew Up Like This (《我們都是這樣長大的》) and dynamic pairings between Cloud, Lo, and Wong. Jokingly calling themselves the ‘Four Golden Flowers’ and suggesting they could rename themselves ‘Spectrum’ in the future, the quartet concluded the celebration with a full-venue sing-along to Cheng’s classic Our Theme Song (《我們的主題曲》).

News Source: https://www.hk01.com/%E5%8D%B3%E6%99%82%E5%A8%9B%E6%A8%82/60383243/%E6%96%B0%E5%9F%8E%E5%BB%A3%E6%92%AD%E4%B8%89%E5%8D%81%E4%BA%94%E5%91%A8%E5%B9%B4%E9%9F%B3%E6%A8%82%E6%9C%83-%E9%84%A7%E9%BA%97%E6%AC%A3%E9%9B%B2%E6%B5%A9%E5%BD%B1%E9%BB%83%E6%B7%91%E8%94%93%E7%9B%A7%E6%85%A7%E6%95%8F%E9%A6%96%E5%BA%A6%E5%90%88%E9%AB%94?utm_source=01articlecopy&utm_medium=referral#media_id=14527802

(11) Hong Kong Musicians Kung Chi Shing and Olivier Cong Reunite at West Kowloon to Perform New Album “No More Dark”

Independent Hong Kong musicians Kung Chi Shing and Olivier Cong joined forces on 21 and 22 August at the West Kowloon Cultural District to perform their new album, No More Dark. Having collaborated across international stages in Penang, Taipei, Sydney, and New York since 2025, the duo recorded the album in New York—inspired by American jazz guitarist Terry Callier’s Love Theme from Spartacus—and officially released it in August 2026.

The live performance blended acoustic and electronic instruments, including piano, violin, guitar, and wind instruments, to craft intricate soundscapes. Emphasizing improvisation over rigid notation, Cong explained that the two consecutive nights offered unique listening experiences as the artists dynamically reacted to each other in real time. Rather than defining “darkness” for the audience, the show aimed to create an immersive, gentle space where listeners could uncover warmth, hope, and personal resonance.

Reflecting on the local scene, Cong noted that Hong Kong audiences are naturally receptive to organic blends of Eastern and Western styles without rigid preconceptions. However, he acknowledged the post-pandemic challenge of attracting crowds to physical spaces for niche, fully improvised performances. Regarding generative AI in music, Cong stated that while AI might assist with technical tasks, it cannot replicate the spontaneous human reactions, subtle uncertainties, and real-time interplay fundamental to live musical improvisation.

News Source:https://www.wenweipo.com/a/202608/25/AP6a8d5a53e4b0c1e500263043.html

(12) Low-Budget Animated Phenomenon Niu Lai Sparking Box Office Surge and Social Media Craze

The low-budget Chinese animated feature Niu Lai (《牛來》) has emerged as an unexpected box office phenomenon, crossing RMB 30 million within 16 days of its August 5 release. Produced over five years by director Xin Yumeng and his mother on a modest six-figure budget, the film initially drew online ridicule for its crude production quality. However, viral clips shared across social platforms like Xiaohongshu, Instagram, and Threads transformed public mockery into a full-fledged cultural movement.

Initially earning just RMB 7,352 by its ninth day, the film gained momentum as audiences flocked to theaters to experience its raw charm, leading cinemas to add extra screenings and display hand-drawn posters. Industry insiders confirmed that Niu Lai met all legal and technical review requirements set by the National Film Administration, securing its official distribution permit in 2024. Viewers and commentators noted that despite its primitive execution and technical flaws, the film’s unvarnished sincerity resonated deeply in contrast to heavily commercialized productions.

The phenomenon has sparked widespread social reflection among younger audiences. Many view the success of Niu Lai as a tongue-in-cheek protest against inflated review scores and polished yet emotionally distant mainstream cinema. Beyond serving as a viral social topic, the film’s multi-million RMB box office performance is being used by netizens as a symbolic benchmark, challenging professional filmmakers to deliver works that surpass the heartfelt efforts of two self-taught creators.

News Source: https://news.mingpao.com/pns/中國/article/20260824/s00013/1787501474638/《牛來》票房破4000萬-大馬醫院藉劇情籲捐血