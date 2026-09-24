Asia Sports Weekly News Bulletin – ISSUE 80 Week Of 31 August 2026

(1) Inaugural National Virtual Sports Open Concludes in Hefei, Showcasing Integration of Sports and Digital Technology The 2026 China Virtual Sports Open Grand Finals concluded in Hefei on August 30 after drawing 8,000 participants nationwide. The national-level tournament and interactive carnival demonstrated advanced digital integration across cycling, racing, and golf, bridging real-world athletics with digital interactive technology. (2) Hong Kong Jockey Club Pledges Cash Incentives for Hong Kong Athletes Ahead of Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) is backing Hong Kong athletes at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games via the Jockey Club Elite Athletes Incentive Scheme, offering HK$1 million for individual gold and HK$2 million for team gold medals. (3) Hong Kong’s Isaac Lam Dominates Fanling Golf Classic to Secure Career-Second China Tour Victory Hong Kong golfer Isaac Lam won the inaugural Fanling Golf Classic on August 30, finishing wire-to-wire at 17-under-par for his second China Tour title. The event showcased local talent, with Jason Hak and amateur Jeffrey Shen securing top-10 finishes. (4) Our Hong Kong Foundation Urges Policy Reform as Nearly 30% of Hong Kong Secondary Students Express Interest in Sports Industry Careers



An Our Hong Kong Foundation (OHKF) study showed 28% of secondary students wish to join the sports industry, but struggle with unclear career pathways. OHKF recommended establishing dedicated internship coordinators, expanding dual-career guidelines, and streamlining venue access to nurture local sports talent.

(1) Inaugural National Virtual Sports Open Concludes in Hefei, Showcasing Integration of Sports and Digital Technology

The Grand Finals of the 2026 China Virtual Sports Open concluded on August 30 at the Shaoquan Sports Center in Hefei, Anhui Province. As China’s first national-level comprehensive virtual sports event, the competition initially drew over 8,000 online participants across the country before top contenders convened in Hefei for the three-day offline finals. Champions were crowned across multiple categories, including virtual cycling, motor racing, golf, basketball, and football.

The competition highlighted how digital technology creates realistic athletic environments. Real-time data telemetry—such as power output and cadence in cycling, or launch angle and spin in golf—mapped physical performance directly into virtual courses. In virtual motor racing, 22-year-old driver Liu Donghe secured the championship title, demonstrating that vehicle setup, braking control, and race strategy mirror real-world motorsport dynamics.

Beyond professional competition, the concurrently held China Virtual Sports Carnival attracted nearly 10,000 visitors to interactive simulators for skiing, racing, and cycling. Hosted in the Hefei Xinzhan High-Tech Zone, the event served as a platform for practical applications of artificial intelligence, motion tracking, real-time sensing, and digital interaction. By uniting professional gaming, public participation, and technology display, the tournament provided a template for how digital sports can lower barriers to physical activity while stimulating local tourism and tech innovation.

News Source: https://www.tkww.hk/a/202608/31/AP6a9545dee4b099d2ba49c5f0.html

(2) Hong Kong Jockey Club Pledges Cash Incentives for Hong Kong Athletes Ahead of Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has reaffirmed its support for the rHong Kong delegation competing in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. HKJC Chairman Martin Liao and Chief Executive Officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges attended the flag presentation ceremony for the Hong Kong, China delegation on September 1 to rally support for the athletes.

To inspire performance on the international stage, the HKJC will provide cash incentives to medal-winning athletes through the Jockey Club Elite Athletes Incentive Scheme (JCEAIS). Administered in partnership with the Hong Kong Sports Institute, the scheme covers seven major international multi-sport events, with the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games serving as the first major tournament under its new funding cycle.

Under the incentive framework, individual gold medalists will receive HK$1 million, while silver and bronze medalists will be awarded HK$500,000 and HK$250,000, respectively. For team events, gold, silver, and bronze medalists will share HK$2 million, HK$1 million, and HK$500,000. HKJC Chairman Martin Liao emphasized that as a world-class horse racing organization, the Club remains committed to backing elite and community sports development, offering athletes robust support to strive for athletic milestones.

News Source: https://epaper.tkww.hk/a/202609/02/AP6a9732c9e4b099d2ba49df64.html

(3) Hong Kong’s Isaac Lam Dominates Fanling Golf Classic to Secure Career-Second China Tour Victory

The Fanling Golf Classic—the first China Tour event hosted in Hong Kong—concluded on August 30 at the Old Course in Fanling. Capitalizing on home turf advantage, Hong Kong golfer Isaac Lam maintained a wire-to-wire lead across four rounds, firing a 17-under-par total to claim the championship title and secure his second career victory on the China Tour.

Hong Kong players delivered strong performances across the board. Fellow Hong Kong representative Jason Hak finished tied for 5th at 7-under-par, while emerging amateur talent Jeffrey Shen finished tied for 7th at 6-under-par to earn Best Amateur honors. Kenneth Lam, President of the Golf Association of Hong Kong, China, praised the squad’s performance, noting that these achievements provide momentum as team members prepare for the upcoming Asian Games.

Hong Kong Golf Club Vice President Patrick Kwan emphasized that the historic event offers a crucial platform for local golfers to compete against top international talent and earn World Golf Ranking points. Kwan reiterated the club’s commitment to leveraging its world-class facilities in Fanling to support national and international tournaments while hosting training programs for the Hong Kong team. Following his victory, Lam expressed gratitude to event organizers and cited reigning Asian Games champion Taichi Kho as an inspiration, stating his goal to expand his career onto the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour.

News Source: https://epaper.tkww.hk/a/202608/31/AP6a94901ae4b099d2ba49bae0.html

(4) Our Hong Kong Foundation Urges Policy Reform as Nearly 30% of Hong Kong Secondary Students Express Interest in Sports Industry Careers

A research report released by Our Hong Kong Foundation (OHKF) reveals that over 28% of Hong Kong secondary students express interest in pursuing careers within the sports sector. However, nearly half feel deterred by a lack of clear entry pathways and practical opportunities, while 56% remain unaware of non-athlete roles such as sports technology, event management, and marketing.

To address these gaps, OHKF presented several policy recommendations aimed at enhancing career planning and industry entry points. The foundation called on the Education Bureau to establish a dedicated team to recruit sports enterprises into the “Business-School Partnership Programme” and incorporate youth internship elements into “M” Mark major sports events. OHKF also recommended introducing broader dual-career development guidelines across all secondary schools—extending support beyond elite athletes under the Hong Kong Sports Institute network—and making the Student-Athlete Learning Support and Admission Scheme (SALSA) permanent with designated university quotas.

Regarding infrastructure, the report urged the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) to streamline venue booking procedures and reclassify facility usage policies to accommodate emerging and niche sports. Addressing concerns that competitive compensation remains a barrier, OHKF noted that its second-phase report next year will examine tertiary education pathways, retired athlete transitions, and industry salary structures. Former athlete and Hong Kong Table Tennis Association executive board member Wong Choi Ki supported the findings, encouraging youth to balance academic achievements with sports training to maximize future career opportunities.

News source:https://www.stheadline.com/society/3609498/%E8%BF%91%E4%B8%89%E6%88%90%E4%B8%AD%E5%AD%B8%E7%94%9F%E6%93%AC%E6%8A%95%E8%BA%AB%E9%AB%94%E8%82%B2%E8%A1%8C%E6%A5%AD-%E5%9C%98%E7%B5%90%E9%A6%99%E6%B8%AF%E5%9F%BA%E9%87%91%E5%80%A1%E6%B8%AF%E5%BA%9C%E6%8B%93%E5%AF%A6%E7%BF%92%E9%80%94%E5%BE%91%E5%8A%A9%E5%85%A5%E8%A1%8C