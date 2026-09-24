Asia Art Weekly News Bulletin – ISSUE 79 Week Of 24 August 2026

(1) 2nd Hong Kong Golden Age Festival launches with over 40 programmes The 2nd Hong Kong Golden Age Festival, organised by Arts’ Options and sponsored by Link REIT’s “Love · Connects” programme, has officially launched, featuring more than 170 artists aged 55 to 90 presenting over 40 performances and exhibitions. (2) Johnny Depp’s First Solo Exhibition in China Opens in Shanghai Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s first solo exhibition in China, “Johnny Depp: Figures of the Fringe,” has opened at Modern Art Museum Shanghai, showcasing more than 160 original works created over 30 years. (3) Aaron Kwok donates two calligraphy works that raise HK$1.5 million at charity auction



Singer and actor Aaron Kwok donated two personally written calligraphy pieces: “Benevolent Person” (仁者) and “Benevolent Heart” (仁心), which fetched a combined HK$1.5 million at a charity ball, contributing to a record total of over HK$5.6 million raised. (4) “Embodied Garden” Tech-Art Exhibition debuts at World Robot Conference



The “Embodied Garden” Technology-Art Exhibition, jointly developed by Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area and the Academy of Arts & Design of Tsinghua University, has made its debut at the 2026 World Robot Conference. The exhibition features nine immersive robot art scenes and 43 original works that integrate embodied intelligence into poetic, nature-inspired environments.

(1) 2nd Hong Kong Golden Age Festival launches with over 40 programmes

The festival, themed “Art · Elderly and Brave”, addresses mental health and community care for the elderly in Hong Kong’s super-aged society. The launch ceremony was attended by Labour and Welfare Bureau Under Secretary Ho Kai-ming, Managing Director‑External Affairs of Link David Ashton, and other guests from government, business, culture and social welfare sectors.

The opening production is the stage play “Love Has Dimensions”, directed by British veteran director Alan Lyddiard of The Performance Ensemble. He collaborates with Hong Kong professional golden-age actresses under the guidance of Arts’ Options artistic director Chan Kwai-fan to explore life choices, ageing and self-acceptance through conversations around wardrobe clothes.

Other highlights include the Central Courtyard Arena performances (11–13 September), Guangzhou’s “Not Old Troupe” production Libra, the “Sheng and Qin in Full Bloom” Silver Hair Heartstring Music Concert, visual art and photography exhibitions curated by Dr. Leung Yee-wo and others, the closing performance “The Third Segment”, and a series of talks on “Golden Age and Art.”

The festival runs from 9 to 20 September 2026 at Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre (JCCAC).

News Source:https://www.wenweipo.com/a/202608/17/AP6a82f727e4b0c1e50025389e.html

(2) Johnny Depp’s First Solo Exhibition in China Opens in Shanghai

The exhibition marks Depp’s first museum-level presentation on the Chinese mainland following his well-received Asian debut in Tokyo last year. Although he has painted for three decades, Depp only formally debuted as an artist in 2022 with a UK print release that sold out 780 works within hours for US$4 million. His works have since entered the Aspen Collective Gallery collection and been shown at Art Basel Miami Beach for three consecutive years.

Curated by Shai Baitel, the Shanghai show continues Depp’s long-running theme “A Bunch of Stuff” and is divided into five sections: Heroes and Icons, Lovers and Muses, First Shadows, Illusions, and Masks and Alter Egos. Viewers can encounter figures such as Antonin Artaud, Vanessa Paradis, Bob Dylan, Marlon Brando and characters from his latest directed film Ebenezer.

Through these works, Depp explores the fluidity of identity and the shifting boundaries between public persona and private self. To mark the occasion, he recorded a short video message in Putonghua greeting Chinese audiences and expressing his anticipation of the Shanghai presentation.

Beyond the artworks, the exhibition offers a limited-edition merchandise shop, a stamp-collection activity that unlocks exclusive transparent cards, and a themed café on the first floor. It runs until 13 December 2026 (closed on Mondays).

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(3) Aaron Kwok donates two calligraphy works that raise HK$1.5 million at charity auction

The Yan Chai Hospital Transworld Charity Ball, jointly organised by Yan Chai Hospital and the Yan Chai Overseas Students’ Committee, was held on the evening of 21 August 2026. The annual fundraising event attracted strong support and set a new record, with all proceeds directed to the Yan Chai Emergency Assistance Relief Fund to provide timely assistance to families in need.

Although Kwok was unable to attend in person due to prior commitments, he recorded a video message offering encouragement to the association’s chairperson Cayman Ip and the young organising committee. He also generously donated the two calligraphy works, which became the centrepiece of the live auction and were sold for a combined HK$1.5 million.

The evening featured performances by singer Jade Kwan and Mayao Ma, who delivered classic Cantonese hits and a specially arranged medley of Released and Hold On. Renowned choreographer Maverick Mak Chau-sing and his team created a custom dance programme for the association.

In addition, chairperson Cayman Ip partnered with SURFIVE member Hugo Wong Yik Bun for a stylish duet dance to River + Play with Fire, highlighting the energy and contribution of the younger generation involved in the charitable cause.

News Source:https://www.dotdotnews.com/a/202608/23/AP6a8b078fe4b04b6c5d379843.html

(4) “Embodied Garden” Tech-Art Exhibition debuts at World Robot Conference

Visitors encounter a “secret garden” constructed from robotic arms intertwined with plants and vines, humanoid robots performing rhythmic dances, and biomimetic robotic fish that interact with audiences in a pet-like manner. The exhibition aims to demonstrate how advanced robotics can be embedded within everyday life while retaining artistic sensibility and emotional resonance.

Nine interactive zones structure the experience: Flower Fairy Guide, Signature Act, Flowing Light Matrix, Vibrant Flower Workshop, Cloud Painting Studio, Light String Ensemble, Agile Leap, Excited Stage, and Garden Companions. Products from leading Chinese technology companies, including Shouxing Technology (首形科技), Lingxin Qiaoshou (靈心巧手), Yuequan Bionics (月泉仿生) and Galaxea AI (星海圖), are presented within these scenes.

A major highlight is Xiaomi’s new-generation humanoid robot “Tieda” (鐵大). Standing 1.7 metres tall, the robot relies on an embodied large model to achieve autonomous interaction rather than following pre-scripted routines. At the exhibition it performed as a florist, executing tasks such as grasping flower bouquets, handing them to visitors, shaking hands and fist-bumping.

After several months of practical training at a Xiaomi automobile factory, this appearance marks the robot’s first public debut in China and attracted long queues of visitors seeking direct interaction with the technology.

News Source: https://www.wenweipo.com/a/202608/21/AP6a87fac4e4b0c1e50025b001.html