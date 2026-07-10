Vietnam Issues New Requirements For E-Commerce Platforms

Vietnam has taken a significant step in regulating its e-commerce sector with the issuance of a new decree guiding the country’s recently enacted Law on E-Commerce. Decree No. 248/2026/ND-CP, issued...

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Vietnam has taken a significant step in regulating its e-commerce sector with the issuance of a new decree guiding the country’s recently enacted Law on E-Commerce. Decree No. 248/2026/ND-CP, issued on June 30, 2026, and taking effect the following day, addresses mandatory platform policies, registration requirements for offshore platforms, additional obligations on platform operators, and market access conditions for foreign investors.

Mandatory Policy Contents

The decree sets out detailed guidance on the required contents of various platform policies, covering pricing, payment, display priority, livestream sales, delivery, returns, method of service provision, and service termination and refunds.

Clarification of Obligations for Platform Operators

The decree provides clarification of the obligations applicable to platform operators. Notably, intermediary e-commerce platform operators with online ordering functions must:

Collect specific information to implement electronic identity verification of sellers;

Cooperate with regulators by reporting online through the state e-commerce management system and by blocking, suspending, or removing content upon request of a competent authority;

Maintain a mechanism to store contract data, including price, product or service information, and parties’ information, for at least three years from the date of contract conclusion; and

If qualifying as a “large digital platform” under consumer protection law, maintain an online system for receiving and handling complaints and requests, and comply with enhanced content-removal requirements.

Registration Requirements for Offshore Platforms

Offshore e-commerce platforms, whether direct-sales, intermediary, social-network-based, or integrated, that conduct e-commerce activity in Vietnam must register with the Ministry of Industry and Trade if the platform:

Allows Vietnamese-language selection;

Uses a “.vn” domain; or

Reaches 100,000 or more transactions with Vietnam-based buyers within a calendar year.

Notably, the registration requirement now captures not only traditional intermediary platforms, but also direct-sales platforms.

Foreign Investment Conditions

Foreign investors holding a controlling interest in an intermediary e-commerce platform, a social media platform engaged in e-commerce activities, or an integrated e-commerce platform that qualifies as a large digital platform must first obtain a national security appraisal opinion from the Ministry of Public Security.

Effective Date and Transition

The decree took effect on July 1, 2026, with the following transitional arrangements:

The requirement for electronic identity verification of sellers and livestream sellers applies from January 1, 2027.

Platforms having their notification or operation registration confirmed before July 1, 2026, may continue operating under their previously confirmed terms until June 30, 2027, by which time they must have amended or supplemented their confirmed dossiers to comply with the decree.

Outlook

E-commerce platform operators, including offshore platforms, should review their policy disclosures, seller-verification processes, data retention practices, and registration status against the decree’s requirements. Foreign investors considering investment in Vietnam’s e-commerce platform sector should also factor in the national security appraisal requirement applicable to controlling interests in large digital platforms. Businesses should continue to monitor further implementing guidance, particularly ahead of the electronic identity verification requirement taking effect on January 1, 2027.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.