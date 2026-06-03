Thailand And Malaysia Crack Cross Border Streaming Piracy Case

Authorities in Thailand and Malaysia have dismantled MyIPTV4K, a major grey-market streaming platform that distributed copyrighted content across Southeast Asia.

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Authorities in Thailand cracked down on a digital piracy illicit streaming platform. A cross-border operation led by Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau resulted in multiple charges filed against key individuals tied to MyIPTV4K, a widely accessed grey-market Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) service.

Among those apprehended were a 33-year-old Thai national, Akkharawat, from Chiang Mai in northern Thailand, and a Malaysian couple located in Selangor state in central Malaysia. Investigations began in early February when Thai police executed search warrants in Chiang Mai, uncovering hardware and financial logs tracking cloud computing payments used to host the unauthorized network. Concurrently, Malaysian authorities raided a local web design and electronics firm operated by the Malaysian suspects.

MyIPTV4K capitalized on a massive user base by distributing copyrighted movies, premium sports broadcasts, and live TV channels through Android apps and specialized streaming media boxes. The service heavily exploited regional e-commerce infrastructure, being actively marketed by third-party storefronts on platforms like Lazada Malaysia and Lazada Singapore (both Alibaba owned), with hardware components frequently fulfilled by suppliers based in China.

While the suspects have denied copyright infringement charges, the crackdown underscores the need for international cooperation to tackle multi national piracy networks. The alliance brining the case included police forces from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea, alongside United States agencies and Interpol.

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