The Corporate Divorce: Securing A Buy-Out Order In Hong Kong

Under Hong Kong company law, a buy-out order is the “exit strategy” for shareholders trapped in a toxic corporate relationship. Governed by Section 724 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622), this remedy acts as a court-mandated corporate divorce.

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Under Hong Kong company law, a buy-out order is the “exit strategy” for shareholders trapped in a toxic corporate relationship. Governed by Section 724 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622), this remedy acts as a court-mandated corporate divorce. It allows an aggrieved minority shareholder to force the majority to buy their shares at a fair price, providing a clean break while keeping the business running. This remedy is not just about monetary compensation; it is about equity, ensuring that those in power cannot hold a minority’s investment hostage or secretly strip a company of its value.

The Evolution of Unfair Prejudice Jurisprudence

The history of this law is rooted in the transition from rigid rules to modern commercial fairness. Historically, the only way for a minority shareholder to escape a broken company was to petition for its winding up on “just and equitable” grounds. However, this was a “nuclear option” that destroyed successful businesses and cost jobs just to settle a private dispute.

To solve this, the concept of unfair prejudice was introduced into UK law in the 1940s and eventually adopted into Hong Kong’s former Companies Ordinance (Section 168A) in the 1980s. The philosophy shifted from “killing the company” to “fixing the unfairness”. With the major 2014 rewrite of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622), Hong Kong modernised these powers under Section 724, giving the court even broader discretion to award damages alongside buy-out orders.

Establishing Unfair Prejudice

Proving unfair prejudice is an objective test. Has the company’s conduct harmed the shareholder’s interests in a way that is “unfair”? The courts afford particular deference to “quasi-partnerships” arrangements, companies built on personal trust where shareholders have legitimate expectations, such as an understanding that all partners will have a say in management, even if those rights aren’t recorded in a formal contract. To navigate this legal landscape effectively, consider the following practical approaches:

If your company was founded on a personal trust among business partners, you must gather evidence of that relationship. Save emails, meeting minutes, or records of historical practices that show that the shareholder was consistently involved in major decisions. In Hong Kong, proving a “quasi-partnership” grants legitimate expectations that the court can protect, even if those rights aren’t explicitly written in the formal documents.

You do not need to wait for the company to lose money to claim unfair prejudice. Being excluded from management, being denied access to financial accounts, or discovering a director’s conflict of interest may be enough to trigger legal protection. Making a claim early is a critical defensive move; it prevents the majority from successfully “stripping” the company’s value or making the business appear worthless.

Due diligence should be conducted to uncover instances where controlling directors divert corporate business opportunities to entities held by their family members or affiliated third parties. Evidence demonstrating a director’s complicity in siphoning corporate assets to connected concerns may constitute unfair prejudice. Drawing the court’s attention to such conflicting interests enables the court to ascertain the genuine commercial worth and grant a share buy-out order premised on its fair value.

Ultimately, the court’s power is discretionary, meaning they look for the most equitable solution to end the dispute while ideally keeping the underlying business viable. By focusing on these practical steps, a minority shareholder can transform a legal deadlock into a clean, fair break.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.