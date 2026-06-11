SyCipLaw Authors Conventus Law Special Report On Renewable Energy In The Philippines

SyCipLaw has contributed a special report with Conventus Law on renewable energy, providing an overview of the current regulatory framework and key developments shaping the renewable energy (RE) sector in the Philippines. The report was authored by Partner Mark Xavier D. Oyales, with inputs from Partner Jose Florante M. Pamfilo.

The report discusses recent changes or pending legislation affecting RE development in the Philippines, including the creation of the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop, a fully digital and interconnected platform designed to streamline the permitting process for energy projects. It also notes how renewable energy projects may be carried out under the framework of the Public-Private Partnership Code.

In addition, the report explores compliance pitfalls for renewable energy developers and typical dispute resolution provisions under project agreements. It also highlights emerging developments in the adaption of distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar systems, battery energy storage, and hybrid systems. The report likewise looks into how the Philippines’ climate change goals and international commitments are affecting domestic renewable energy policy.

Access the full report on the Conventus Law website.