The PROG Rules, 2026: Ushering In A New Era For India’s Online Gaming Industry

The Indian online gaming industry has grown at a pace that has always surpassed the legal framework meant to regulate it. For years, the void was filled with a complex web of state level regulations, court decisions...

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The Indian online gaming industry has grown at a pace that has always surpassed the legal framework meant to regulate it. For years, the void was filled with a complex web of state level regulations, court decisions on the “skill vs chance” argument, and informal industry self-regulation. That era formally came to an end on 1st May, 2026 when the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Rules, 2026 came into force operationalising the landmark Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 enacted by the Parliament in August last year. This is not an incremental policy adjustment.

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The Legislative Foundation

The PROG Act, 2025 was passed in the Parliament in August 2025 and the legislation is brought to protect the citizens from the harms of online money gaming and also to create the conditions for India to become a global hub for e-sports and digital gaming innovation. Section 19 of the Act expressly confers power on the Central Government to frame rules to carry out its provisions. In pursuance of this mandate, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), as the nodal ministry, notified the PROG Rules, 2026 vide Gazette of India notification dated 22 April 2026.

The Rules were not made without consultation. Earlier, MeitY had issued draft rules in October 2025 seeking public comments and suggestions before finalising the framework through inter-ministerial deliberations.

A Clean Classification Framework

One of the most consequential contributions of the PROG Act and Rules is the introduction of a clear, legally binding taxonomy of online games – a question that Indian courts had grappled with for decades without statutory resolution.

The Act classifies online games into three distinct categories:

“E-Sports” means an online game which––

is played as part of multi-sports events; involves organised competitive events between individuals or teams, conducted in multiplayer formats governed by predefined rules; is duly recognised under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and registered with the Authority or agency under section 3; has outcome determined solely by factors such as physical dexterity, mental agility, strategic thinking or other similar skills of users as players; may include payment of registration or participation fees solely for the purpose of entering the competition or covering administrative costs and may include performance-based prize money for the player; and shall not involve the placing of bets, wagers or any other stakes by any person, whether or not such person is a participant, including any winning out of such bets, wagers or any other stakes.

“Online Social Games” means an online game which—

does not involve staking of money or other stakes or participation with the expectation of winning by way of monetary gain in return of money or other stakes; may allow access through payment of a subscription fee or one-time access fee, provided that such payment is not in the nature of a stake or wager; is offered solely for entertainment, recreation or skill-development purposes; and is not an online money game or e-sport;

“Online money game” means an online game, irrespective of whether such game is based on skill, chance, or both, played by a user by paying fees, depositing money or other stakes in expectation of winning which entails monetary and other enrichment in return of money or other stakes; but shall not include any e-sports.

This tripartite structure resolves, by legislative fiat, years of ambiguity around the “skill or chance” test that courts had applied inconsistently. The governing criterion now is not the nature of the activity but whether financial stakes are involved.

The Online Gaming Authority of India: A Unified Regulator

Institutionally, the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) lies at the core of the framework. OGAI is constituted under the Rules as an attached office of MeitY with its headquarters in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and is designed to be a digital-first body. The OGAI comprises a Chairperson, Additional Secretary, MeitY (ex officio) and five Joint Secretary level representatives from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance (Department of Financial Services), Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports and Law and Justice. This inter-ministerial composition is deliberate as online gaming intersects with cybercrime enforcement, financial regulation, content regulation, sports policy, and legal compliance, and the Authority’s constitution reflects that reality.

The OGAI’s mandate covers game classification and determination, maintaining and publishing the official list of prohibited online money games, overseeing registration of permissible games, directing financial institutions, coordinating with law enforcement, and hearing user appeals. The Authority is also empowered to issue directions, establish codes of practice, and take suo-motu cognisance of games that may require regulatory determination.

The Determination and Registration Architecture

The Rules introduce a selective, risk-sensitive registration framework that not every game requires formal registration. The OGAI will undertake a process of “determination” to decide whether a game falls within the prohibited online money game category. This process can be triggered in three ways: suo motu action by the Authority, an application from a service provider seeking clarity on their product, or a direction from the Central Government.

In making its determination, the OGAI considers objective factors whether players are required to pay a fee or deposit a stake, whether players expect to receive monetary winnings in return, the revenue model of the platform, and whether in-game assets can be monetised outside the game environment. Determinations must be concluded within 90 days.

Registration, as distinct from determination, is mandatory only for games or categories specifically notified by the Central Government taking into account factors such as risk to users (particularly minors), scale of operations, volume of financial transactions, and the origin of the platform. All games seeking recognition as e-sports must register with the Authority.

Financial Transaction Controls and Regulatory Oversight

A compliance-driven framework for financial transactions in online social games and e-sports is also introduced. Service providers and payment intermediaries shall comply with directions and guidelines issued by the Central Government in this regard for facilitation and settlement of user payments.

There is a mandatory verification requirement which requires banks and financial institutions to ensure that a game has a valid Certificate of Registration before processing any transaction. In addition, where a game is classified as a prohibited online money game, financial intermediaries shall immediately suspend or restrict transactions and render assistance to the Authority with relevant information.

These measures position financial institutions as key enforcement actors, ensuring that unlawful gaming platforms are deprived of the ability to monetise their operations.

Mandating User Safety: A Statutory Imperative

The PROG Rules convert what were previously industry best practices or aspirational guidelines into legally enforceable obligations. “User safety features” means technical, procedural, operational, behavioural or system-related measures suitable to the nature and risks of a game, designed to protect users from financial, psychological, social, security-related or content-related risks. Service providers should have in place age verification and age-gating measures, parental controls, time limits on gameplay, in-game user reporting mechanisms, links to counselling support and fair-play monitoring systems. The framework highlights the need to protect children and young users from exposure to addictive or financially damaging content.

The World Health Organization’s classification of gaming disorder as a recognised health condition in its International Classification of Diseases is acknowledged in the legislative background to the Act, a recognition that the government’s concern extends beyond financial regulation to public health.

A Two-Tier Grievance Mechanism

The Rules establish a structured, time-bound grievance redressal architecture. At the first tier, users must approach the service provider’s internal grievance mechanism. If the complaint remains unresolved or the user is dissatisfied with the outcome, an appeal lies before the OGAI within 30 days which the Authority is required to dispose of within a further 30 days. A second appeal lies before the Appellate Authority, designated as the Secretary, MeitY, who is similarly required to dispose of appeals within 30 days of receipt as far as possible.

Penalty proceedings before the OGAI are to be conducted digitally unless physical presence is specifically warranted, and must be concluded within 90 days of receipt of a complaint. Penalties are calibrated to the gravity of the violation, the Authority is required to consider the user harm caused, the financial gain derived from non-compliance, and whether the violation is a recurrence. All penalties imposed are credited to the Consolidated Fund of India.

Data Localisation and Transparency

Service providers operating online social games and e-sports platforms are required to retain traffic data, metadata, and related information on computer resources located within India, for such period and in such manner as the OGAI may prescribe through directions or guidelines. Periodic compliance reporting and transparency disclosures will be specified by the Authority in due course.

This data localisation requirement aligns the gaming framework with the broader direction of Indian data governance policy and ensures that enforcement authorities and financial regulators have meaningful access to relevant platform data.

Practical Implications for the Gaming Industry and Users

The new framework has major implications for India’s gaming ecosystem. Real money gaming platforms, which have so far been operating in a regulatory grey area, now have to either reconfigure their services to remove the monetary stake component or stop offering their services altogether.

Fantasy sports platforms, online poker rooms and rummy platforms with cash tables face immediate regulatory risk if they cannot show their format is not an online money game as defined in the statute. Regulatory clarity is good for e-sports organisers, as it explicitly permits competitive gaming with organiser-funded prize pools (as opposed to player stakes).

International gaming companies targeting the Indian market will have to comply with the data localisation requirement and appoint a local compliance officer. For users, it offers an unprecedented level of protection through age verification, time management tools and a structured grievance mechanism.

The ban on money games is likely to be challenged in courts as several state-level Supreme Court judgements have already held some skill-based games as constitutionally protected under Article 19(1)(g). The judicial scrutiny of the blanket prohibition on all money games, irrespective of the skill element, in the central Act remains will define the regulatory landscape in the coming months.

Conclusion

The PROG Rules, 2026 mark a distinct shift in the Indian approach to online gaming from a scattered, court-centric regime to a systematic, statute-based regulatory regime. The framework prioritizes player protection, financial integrity and regulatory certainty through clear classifications of games, banning real-money formats and creating a central regulator.

The message is clear for the industry: compliance is no longer optional and business models based on monetary stakes have to change fundamentally.

Meanwhile, the recognition of e-sports and the presence of governance structures open up avenues for legitimate innovation and global competitiveness. Ultimately, the long-term impact of this framework will depend on how well it is implemented and whether it survives the inevitable constitutional challenges. As enforcement begins and judicial scrutiny unfolds, the PROG regime will ultimately define the balance India seeks to strike between consumer protection, economic growth, and digital freedom in one of its fastest-growing sectors

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.