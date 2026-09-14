Thai Telecom Master Plan Indicates New Requirements For Internet Audiovisual Services

Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has published a new five-year master plan that will bring significant regulatory changes to the broadcasting and digital media sectors...

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Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has published a new five-year master plan that will bring significant regulatory changes to the broadcasting and digital media sectors, including formal licensing requirements for internet-based audiovisual services. The Master Plan for Broadcasting and Television, 3rd Edition (B.E. 2569–2573/2026–2030) was published in the Government Gazette on September 1, 2026, and will affect OTT platforms, internet-based audiovisual service providers, and traditional broadcasters.

Licensing Reform

The NBTC will develop new licensing frameworks ahead of existing digital television license expirations, which are slated to occur between 2028 and 2030. This creates both uncertainty and opportunity for incumbents and new market entrants.

New licensing criteria will also be developed for audiovisual services delivered over the internet, meaning previously unregulated internet-based providers may face licensing, fee, and content obligations for the first time. The plan also calls for a new law to govern converged communications services.

OTT Regulation and Content Oversight

The plan explicitly acknowledges and aims to lessen the regulatory asymmetry between traditional broadcasters—which are subject to licensing, fees, and content regulation—and internet-based services that currently face fewer obligations. The NBTC intends to develop regulatory frameworks to bring internet-based audiovisual services, including OTT platforms, streaming services, and user-generated content platforms, under content, consumer protection, and licensing requirements.

Consumer Protection and Digital Rights

The NBTC will strengthen its oversight of broadcasting, television, and telecommunications operators to ensure compliance with consumer protection and personal data protection requirements. This includes updating relevant notifications and orders and more strictly enforcing rules against practices that unfairly exploit consumers. These measures may layer NBTC-specific requirements on top of Thailand’s existing Personal Data Protection Act obligations.

Stricter enforcement against practices that exploit consumers is a priority, with particular scrutiny on advertising practices. The NBTC will modernize complaint resolution processes, meaning service providers should expect faster and more systematic handling of consumer complaints.

The NBTC will also promote media, information and digital literacy to improve public awareness of consumer rights and strengthen users’ ability to safely navigate digital services. This includes raising awareness of cyber threats, technology-related crimes, fake news, disinformation, and harmful content, while promoting inclusive digital literacy for vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, older persons, and disadvantaged individuals.

Enhanced accessibility requirements will apply to services for persons with disabilities, the elderly, children, and disadvantaged groups, with a target of at least 80% compliance.

Next Steps

The master plan tasks the NBTC Office with developing an action plan for the proposed reforms and changes. Key elements will include the OTT regulatory framework and new licensing criteria (expected within one year) and digital terrestrial TV license expirations (beginning in 2028).

Businesses operating in or connected to Thailand’s broadcasting, telecommunications, and digital media sectors should assess the master plan’s implications for their operations, particularly in two areas:

Licensing : OTT and internet-based audiovisual service providers should prepare for formal NBTC regulation, including potential licensing, content compliance, and consumer protection obligations. Digital terrestrial TV licensees should begin planning for license expirations between 2028 and 2030.

: OTT and internet-based audiovisual service providers should prepare for formal NBTC regulation, including potential licensing, content compliance, and consumer protection obligations. Digital terrestrial TV licensees should begin planning for license expirations between 2028 and 2030. Consumer protection: All broadcasters and service providers should review their compliance with personal data protection, consumer protection, and accessibility requirements in anticipation of strengthened enforcement.

The NBTC’s forthcoming implementing regulations—particularly the OTT regulatory framework, new licensing criteria, and consumer protection enforcement measures—will define the specific compliance obligations arising from the master plan.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.